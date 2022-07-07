EL SEPTIMO WILL BE INTRODUCING THE WORLD’S FIRST CIGAR HUMIDOR MASTERPIECE.

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a part of El Septimo Emperor Collection cigar release, Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of El Septimo, wanted to do something special so he commissioned the world-renowned French artist Michel Audiard to design a one of a kind masterpiece cigar humidor, one that has never been done before.

In line with that ambition, it only made sense to create the most majestic cigar humidor to accommodate the extraordinary new El Septimo Emperor Collection cigars as well as the very unique El Septimo pen, designed identical to the cigar shape, an absolutely exceptional piece in the pen world.

For the first time in History, this masterpiece made it possible to connect the world of the exceptional pens to the world of exceptional cigars.

‘I am happy that El Septimo can continue to innovate and develop a family of products that are unique and that enhance the smoking experience by creating excitement. We have demonstrated that we can re-invent this old industry and produce new products that can create smoking pleasure and excitement.’ – says Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of El Septimo.

A special team of five craftmen worked on making this Emperor Collection humidor that has been entirely gilded with 24 carat gold leaf by Christine Onillon, who has been working for 25 years in collaboration with French artist Michel Audiard.

On top of the pyramid, the sculpture of Bernini's Angel has been especially created for Zaya S. Younan, with the 4000-year-old lost wax technique. Eric Leroy, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, was also on board on this project and his great delicacy and expertise made the final product very elegant and exclusive with a phenomenal engraving of El Septimo logo on the pen that is itself molded on the new El Septimo Emperor cigar, an exquisite Royal Salomon cigar, part of Emperor Collection, Emperor Napoleon.

The humidor has been specifically fitted out and designed to present the Emperor Cigar Pen surrounded by El Septimo cigars.

Self-taught sculptor since 1967, Michel Audiard is awarded "Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant" (Living Heritage Company), a mark of recognition of the French State that rewards French firms or individuals for their excellent ability to reconcile innovation and tradition, know-how and creation.

In the 90's, he enjoyed creating pen sculptures made of magical materials (mammoth ivory, meteorite, petrified wood...) that went viral. More than 70 heads of state have their very own "Audiard" pen. Numerous exhibitions are dedicated to him, rewarding his work that today makes his international reputation.

When Michel Audiard and Zaya S. Younan met in Chateau de Beauvois in January 2022, they were both very inspired by each other in their respective fields and Michel Audiard took the mission to personally work on amazing masterpieces for Zaya S. Younan, and more specifically for the Premium Cigars brand he owns: El Septimo.

‘I love this idea of collaboration and common ideas so that the result is our common work which must be unique and represent luxury in creation and innovation. It is a pleasure and an honor to work with Zaya S. Younan and I wanted to make sure the masterpieces reflect exactly the story we want to tell together’ - says Michel Audiard, EPV awarded French sculptor.

This masterpiece will be displayed at PCA (Premium Cigar Association) Trade show – hosted in Las Vegas from the 8th to the 12th of July 2022 - the biggest and best event of the year for the Premium Tobacco industry.

About Younan company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Premium Cigar Maker El Septimo Geneva SA, Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

