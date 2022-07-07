Gamer Packaging Named a 2022 Minnesota Top Workplace

MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamer Packaging, Inc. is proud to be named a 2022 Top Workplace in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. Each year, the Star Tribune engages Minnesota workplaces, including public, private and nonprofit organizations, to evaluate workplaces' cultures and the employee experience.

Results and rankings are based on survey information hosted and collected by Energage, an independent company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into business intelligence. This year, over 4,000 Minnesota organizations' survey results were analyzed and more than 79,000 employees shared their views. To qualify for recognition, companies must meet or exceed set response rates regarding company values, operations, management and performance.

"It is an honor to be identified as a Top Workplace, and we are proud of our employees, whose efforts are the reason we've earned this recognition," said Paula Gamer, President and CEO of Gamer Packaging. "Commitment to our values is an integral part of how we treat our employees and customers, support our communities and continue to grow."

Gamer Packaging prides itself on its employees and strives to foster an encouraging, collaborative environment where everyone feels appreciated and empowered. The company is devoted to building an exceptional culture through integrity, excellence, service, teamwork, leadership and loyalty.

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

About Gamer Packaging

Gamer Packaging, Inc. is a Minneapolis-based, family-owned and -operated supplier of custom packaging solutions. Founded in 1987, Gamer Packaging is steadfast in its mission to be the best in the packaging industry at exceeding both supplier and customer expectations. Services range from initial packaging design and sourcing to delivery at manufacturing and co-packing facilities. Gamer Packaging is proud to extend its reach with numerous satellite offices across the nation. For more information on Gamer Packaging, visit: https://www.gamerpackaging.com/.

