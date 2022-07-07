CBT Named 2022 Best Places to Work in Orange County

Orange, CA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Orange County. The awards program was created in 2009 and are a project of the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group.

This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce, and businesses.

“Receiving Best Place to Work by OCBJ for three years running is an honor. It confirms that we’re in sync with our employees – they’re the heart of CBT!” said Andrea Jones, HR manager at CBT. “We work hard to create a positive, meaningful, and challenging work experience, promote a healthy life/work balance, and provide a competitive total rewards package. Having our employees’ endorsement as a “Best Place to Work” is priceless!”

To be considered for participation, employers had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Orange County;

Have a physical operation in Orange County;

Be a publicly or privately held organization;

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization;

Have been in business for at least one year, at the program registration deadline.

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The ranking of the winning organizations was released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s July 4th issue.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.



About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution.

Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.



Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2022 CBT, Inc. All rights reserved.

Attachment