CryptoBucks Announces User App Will Be Available for Download August 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoBucks announced today its new user app CryptoBucks for Everyone, will be released in beta Aug. 1. The new exchange app will allow users to buy, sell and swap crypto and provide payment to their vendor of choice using cryptocurrency as well as traditional payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and ACH transfers.

"Our new app will make crypto accessible for everyone. The app is not only simple and easy to use, but also allows users to trade safely in a secure environment. This combination makes it an easy entry point for anyone to interact with crypto," said CryptoBucks CEO Eric Brown. "We are building an inclusive crypto ecosystem with unprecedented flexibility for payment options along with the peace of mind that those transactions are safe. This is a major milestone in the finance revolution."

Key features of the new user exchange app include:

Safety: CryptoBucks has enabled Plaid integration for instant ACH transfers, which will provide immediate access to funds made from bank accounts. Plaid is a trusted and secure platform widely used across North America, with tens of millions of users connecting to this proven platform.

Flexibility: CryptoBucks for Everyone will provide a turnkey payment solution for individuals interested in paying for purchases using credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, and major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and more using their web3 wallet.

Intuitively designed interface: CryptoBucks has a flexible and intuitive interface, with mirrored web-based and in-app functionality so users can interact with their web3 wallet at their desk or choose mobile trading wherever they are.

Functionality: The new app will provide full exchange capability for users to buy, sell and swap crypto. In addition, they will have access to reporting features and transaction history.

Training and education: The new app will also provide access to training and educational content through trusted partners. A variety of videos and courses will help instruct new users on how to be safe and successful crypto traders as part of CryptoBucks' commitment to education and inclusivity, making crypto available to everyone.

Currently, developers at CryptoBucks are integrating a wide variety of different coins into the new app to ensure seamless transactions for users to have the freedom to pay the way they choose.

CryptoBucks for Business, the original CryptoBucks app that allows merchants to accept crypto payments and other payment types, will continue to be available for vendors who want to give their customers flexible payment options.

CryptoBucks for Everyone will be available from the App Store and Google Play on Aug. 1.

About CryptoBucks

CryptoBucks is a global fintech company powering the financial revolution by building an accessible, efficient, and transparent network that bridges traditional financial products with blockchain and cryptocurrency. CryptoBucks empowers users with the tools to advance the emerging digital marketplace in an ecosystem where merchants, payment providers and users have the power of financial freedom in their hands. With a constant focus on innovation and user experience, CryptoBucks is creating the spark needed to reshape the future of finance.

