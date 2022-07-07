UX Writing Hub Bridges Global Tech Education Gap With a New Nigeria-Based Initiative

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UX Writing Hub announced a partnership with Nigeria-based Uranus Academy. For every student who enrolls in their UX Writing Academy program, the UX Writing Hub will donate access to their Essentials course to a Nigerian design student at Uranus Academy.

Based in Lagos, the hub of African high tech, Uranus Academy delivers user experience design education. They offer live and on-demand recorded classes teaching design tools and techniques to over 3,000 students from around the world.

"Since inception, Uranus Academy has been responsible for equipping hundreds of students who desire to have a career in tech and many of them are occupying top spots in the tech space," said Bolarin Akintade, Product Manager of Uranus Academy. "We are super excited about our partnership with the UX Writing Hub such that for every student that enrolled for UX/UI course at Uranus Academy, the UX Writing Hub contributes access to their UX writing Essentials course, as we aim to bridge global tech education gap in Nigeria and Africa as a whole."

Through this partnership with the UX Writing Hub, Uranus Academy students will now gain access to fundamental UX writing education. UX Writing Hub hopes to offer their Essentials course for free to hundreds of students.

Yuval Keshtcher, CEO and Founder of UX Writing Hub, said: "We understand that unequal access creates unequal outcomes, which is why we're so excited about this partnership with Uranus Academy. We envision a bright future for tech in Africa, and we want to take part in that change."

According to the UX Writing Hub's 2022 salary survey, the median salary for a UX Writer in Nigeria is $4,000, while in the United States, it is $115,000. To address this pay gap, the UX Writing Hub aims to provide education that will enable Nigerians to compete on the global marketplace, just as they have helped their previous students to increase their salaries and career opportunities.

About UX Writing

The UX Writing Hub is the leading online UX writing education platform, and has helped students from around the world transition to UX careers. Their programs provide students with not only UX writing and research skills, but also professional mentorship and the opportunity to work on projects for real companies, preparing students for work as UX writers. In addition to their course offerings, the UX Writing Hub delivers the Writers in Tech podcast, Microcopy and UX Writing Facebook group, and a weekly newsletter.

