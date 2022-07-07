AARP Awards Grants to Three Utah Organizations as Part of Its Nationwide Program to Make Communities More Livable

MIDVALE, Utah, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AARP Utah announced three organizations throughout the state will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants - part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital access; and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50+.

"AARP Utah is committed to working with communities to improve residents' quality of life through tangible changes," said State Director Alan Ormsby. "We are proud to collaborate with this year's grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Utahns 50 and over."

In Utah, projects funded include:

Cedar City Corporation - This project will serve as a catalyst for a more accessible historic downtown district in Cedar City, especially for residents 50+, by installing people-centered infrastructure to make the area a more inviting and active space that emphasizes social interaction.

Glendale Neighborhood Council - Through this grant, the Council will establish a Transportation Committee to explore, review, and determine actions on issues related to transportation in Glendale and other areas impacting local residents.

Youth Garden Project (Grand County) - This garden-based education nonprofit engages people of all ages in the growing process. This grant will provide kneeling mats to make garden work more comfortable for volunteers.

"Since 2017, AARP Utah has awarded 13 grants and $155,000 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state. Our goal is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities," concluded Ormsby.

AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Projects must be completed by Nov. 30, 2022.

With additional funding support from Toyota Motor North America, the program is also increasing its support of projects that improve mobility innovation and transportation options.

The grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP's livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

