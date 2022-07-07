Former FHWA Executive Director Tom Everett Joins RS&H

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS&H is proud to announce former Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) leader Tom Everett has joined as a vice president in the engineering, architecture and consulting firm's Strategic Infrastructure team. Everett will be responsible for strategy and advisory services in support of the company's sales growth, geographical expansion and addition of new service lines related to RS&H's national infrastructure practice.

Everett is a long-time veteran of the FHWA , considered the national authority on developing and implementing highway infrastructure policies and performance standards. Prior to joining RS&H, Everett served as the executive director of the FHWA since 2018.

"I am looking forward to connecting with the leadership of the various state departments of transportation and local agencies that I worked so closely with over the past 37 years," said Everett. "In my new capacity there will be opportunities where I may assist these agencies in gaining better access to the benefits of these federal programs, while continuing to see the needs of the public served."

Everett was part of the leadership team that helped draft the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This comprehensive five-year legislation includes 376 separate federal programs that will supply federal funding for infrastructure improvements covering everything from aviation and transit to water/wastewater, ports, roads and bridges. It is designed to enhance resiliency, expand sustainability, and encourage GHG reduction, alternative fuels, environmental conservation, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"RS&H is excited to have Tom as part of our infrastructure strategy team," said RS&H CEO David Sweeney. "Tom's insight into federal programs will help enhance our approach to supporting our public agency clients and better understand how RS&H can connect these agencies to the available IIJA programs."

One initiative Everett is known for passionately championing is mental health. He led FHWA's new Mental Health Awareness campaign and ensured agency leadership and staff had mental health awareness training. Everett's industry leadership will help support the RS&H's advocacy of mental health.

"Tom's leadership will be a huge asset to our organization and help develop project funding strategies to benefit our clients and their programs," said Kim Holland, RS&H executive vice president and Infrastructure Strategy leader.

Prior to becoming executive director, Everett served as the associate administrator for FHWA's Office of Infrastructure, providing leadership, policy direction and oversight to guide the administration and implementation of the Federal-Aid Highway Program. Everett led key program areas dealing with innovation, design, construction and preservation of pavements, bridges and tunnels, as well as asset management, transportation performance management and emergency relief.

Everett is a registered professional engineer and holds a master's degree in Civil Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University.

