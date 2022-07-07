New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market by Raw Material, Application, End User & Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291061/?utm_source=GNW



Plastic hot and cold pipes are made of different raw materials like cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), polyethylene- raised temperature (PE-RT), polypropylene random copolymer (PPR), chlorinated poly vinyl chloride (C-PVC) and polybutylene (PB).While steel, cast iron, and copper are all excellent pipe materials that are still in use, plastic hot and cold pipe has several advantages that they do not.



One of the most significant advantages is that plastic is simple to cut and form into any shape or size required, even on the jobsite, reducing the amount of labor required to install them. other advantages of plastic pipes are as follows, non-reactive, corrosion resistance, low heat conductivity, color-coded and marked. There several government policies for adoption of underfloor heating and cooling systems. For instance, the UK government has implanted a zero-carbon home standard, under which it is planning to have zero carbon emissions. With this, the government is motivating people to install renewable source-based systems for heating and cooling and giving tax benefits for the people installing such systems. This would encourage the owners of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings to install energy-efficient underfloor heating systems.



The cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) segment, by raw material, is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2022 to 2027

The by raw material segment is categorized into cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), polyethylene-raised temperature (PE-RT), polypropylene random copolymer (PPR), chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (C-PVC) and polybutylene (PB).The cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) segment held the largest share of the plastic hot and cold pipe market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.



PEX is a flexible polyethylene polymer with a medium to high density.PEX piping has been utilised for decades in hot- and cold-water distribution systems, as well as hydronic radiant heating.



PEX pipes are also resistance to failure by freezing, and resistance to chemical attack when in contact with other products containing chemicals. Therefore, following factors to create demand for PEX pipes These advantages will fuel the fast growth of cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) segment in the near future.



The water plumbing pipes segment, by application, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The water plumbing pipes segment held the largest market share of the plastic hot and cold pipe market in 2021.The water plumbing pipes find applications in residential sector, commercial sector such as malls & shopping complexes, hospitals, office spaces and industrial sector like oil & gas, power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals and others .



The construction industry is expected to be a major driver of global economic development and recovery following COVID-19.Due to growth in construction industry there is increasing demand for residential properties and eventually demand for plastic hot and cold pipes for water plumbing.



The growth of this segment, hence, can be attributed to the high demand for plastic hot and cold pipes in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest growing region in the plastic hot and cold pipe market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global plastic hot and cold pipe market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022–2027.Growth in construction is also high in Emerging Asia, with average annual growth over 5% to 2030.



Growth in China and India as well the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economies will provide plenty of support. The major end users for plastic hot and cold pipe in the Asia Pacific region includes residential, commercial (malls & shopping complexes, hospitals, office spaces) and industrial (power generation, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals) industries.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 30%, Tier 2- 45%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 20%, and Others- 50%



By Region: Asia Pacific– 60%, North America – 18%, Europe – 8%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America– 4%



Note: “Others” include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers

The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenue as of 2021: Tier 1: >USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:

The plastic hot and cold pipe market is dominated by major globally established players. The leading players in the plastic hot and cold pipe market are Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), Wienerberger (Austria), Aliaxis (Belgium), Uponor (Finland), Genuit Group (UK), Supreme (India), Chevron Philips (US), Wavin Asia (Singapore), Astral Pipes (India), Sioux Chief (US), RIFENG (China), Truflo (India), Hewing GmBH (Germany), Elysée (US), Feraplas (Turkey), RosTurPlast (Russia), MrPEX Systems (US), Vectus (India), PPG (Popular Pipes Group) (Pakistan) and others



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the plastic hot and cold pipe market, by raw material [cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), polyethylene - raised temperatures (PE-RT), polypropylene random copolymer (PP), chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (C-PVC), And Polybutylene (PB)], application (water plumbing pipes, radiator connection pipes and underfloor surface heating & cooling), end user [residential, commercial (malls & shopping complexes, office spaces, and others), and industrial (power generation, oil and gas, chemical & petrochemical, automotive, and others)], and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America). It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the plastic hot and cold pipe market.



