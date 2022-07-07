Semiconductor Materials Market Size Slated to Reach USD 82,421 Million by 2030 Due to Growing Demand for Wireless Technology across Industries

BERLIN, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Semiconductor Materials Market size was valued at USD 55,824 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82,421 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030.



The growing rapid advancement of the electronics industry, as well as the growing adoption of advanced consumer electronics products, are some of the major factors driving capital investments in the semiconductor material market. Despite the semiconductor industry's volatile market growth, the growing demand for advanced product offerings drives market manufacturers and end-user organizations to participate in semiconductor material construction.

Semiconductor materials are a global pioneer in the electronics industry. This is due to its exceptional properties, which include high electronic conductivity, a wide temperature range, and many others. Semiconductor materials are composed of elements from two distinct periodic table categories. Semiconductors are available in ternary, binary, and quaternary configurations. Semiconductors are available in a variety of configurations, depending on the application. Furthermore, semiconductor materials offer a wider range of bandwidths than primary semiconductors such as Si and Ge. Semiconductor material with higher electron mobility, a wider band gap, and a lower radiant temperature is used in elemental semiconductor technology. They also send microwave signals out. Semiconductor materials are critical components in the manufacture of integrated equipment and software.

Report Coverage:

Market Semiconductor Materials Market Market Size 2021 USD 55,824 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 82,421 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.5% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Material, By Product Type, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Henkel AG, Cabot Microelectronics, Electronic Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies, Hemlock Semiconductor, Avantor Performance Materials, Dow, DuPont, Mitsui High-Tec, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America, Air Liquide SA, and JSR Corporation. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Semiconductor Materials Market Growth Aspects

Technological advancement and innovation in fabrication techniques are propelling the global semiconductor materials market forward in both developed and developing economies. Semiconductor materials have numerous applications in the manufacture of electronic devices. In the electrical and electronics industries, semiconductor materials are in high demand for the fabrication of solar cells, radio detectors, high-performance RF devices, photo resistors, LED technology, microwave ICs, and other products. Furthermore, optoelectronic digital devices and telecommunication connectivity are driving the global semiconductor materials market. Additionally, photo detectors, electronic devices, and wireless technologies are augmenting the growth of semiconductor materials market globally. Semiconductor materials have extremely useful properties for electrical appliances, such as high electrical conductivity, low energy consumption, and a wide temperature range. Semiconductors are also used in laser beams and light-emitting diodes. It is also used in a wide range of transportation applications. Because of their high resistance to heat and radiation, semiconductors are used in a wide range of industries. Besides that, rising demand for mobile phones and other wireless wearable devices drives the semiconductor materials market forward.

Silicon is Widely Used in the Fabrication of Semiconductors

Semiconductors are widely used in everyday electronic devices such as personal computers, television sets, cell phones, laptops, image sensors, IC cards, and so on. Due to its remarkable properties, silicon is the most widely used material in semiconductor devices. Silicon is the second most abundant element on the planet after oxygen. The majority of silicon in the environment is found in soil and rock, but it is also present in natural water, plants, and trees. Furthermore, silicon carbides are used as semiconductor materials in many circuit elements due to their high voltage resistance. SiC has ten times the voltage resistance of ordinary silicon and outperforms gallium nitride in systems with voltages exceeding 1000V.

Semiconductor Materials Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global semiconductor materials market. The Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing segment of the Global Semiconductor Materials Market due to increased demand for wireless consumer product innovations and the optoelectronics market. Countries with growing electronics and communications industry sectors, such as India and Southeast Asia, are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the Semiconductor Materials Market. Besides that, the North American region is thought to have a sizable market share due to its efficient and effective supply chain management and operation. The presence of established market participants, combined with favorable economic conditions, has resulted in the expansion of this region's semiconductor materials market. The GaN silicon transistor is widely produced and used in this region. The semiconductor materials industry is expected to grow overall as wearable electronics become more popular in this region.

Furthermore, the European market for semiconductor materials is rapidly expanding, owing to the region's increased emphasis on low-cost, long-lasting consumer devices. Due to increased automobile production, the European market for semiconductor materials is anticipated to witness significant growth.

Semiconductor Materials Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor materials market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on material, product type, and application. Based on the material, the market is divided into silicon carbide, copper indium gallium selenide, gallium manganese arsenide, molybdenum disulfide, and bismuth telluride. Based on the product type, the market is separated into fab materials and packaging materials. Based on application, the market is categorized into consumer goods, computers, defense & aerospace, communications, and others.

Semiconductor Materials Market Players

Somekey players covered global in the semiconductor materials industry are BASF SE, Henkel AG, Cabot Microelectronics, Electronic Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies, Hemlock Semiconductor, Avantor Performance Materials, Dow, DuPont, Mitsui High-Tec, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America, Air Liquide SA, and JSR Corporation.

