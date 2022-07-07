Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market to expand at around 4.2% value CAGR by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcohol ethoxylates are classified as non-ionic surfactants synthesized from the reaction between alcohols of oleochemical or petrochemical with ethylene oxide. They act as solubilizing and wetting agents, emulsifiers, detergents, dispersants, and degreasers and are commonly used in commercial and industrial applications.



The global sales of alcohol ethoxylates market are projected to grow at a steady CAGR of around 4.2% between 2022 and 2032. Alcohol ethoxylates are utilized across diverse industries due to their soluble nature. The demand for alcohol ethoxylates is accelerating across industries such as oil & gas, home & personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Backed by some versatile properties such as low foaming formulation, minimum toxicity and eco-friendly nature are accelerating the demand for alcohol ethoxylates in the market. Its usage in diverse myriad applications including agrochemicals, paints and coatings, cleaning products, and personal care products provides a major impetus to the growth of the alcohol ethoxylates market.

Key Takeaways

The exponential growth of end-use industries such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and home & personal care, rapidly growing population, and rising demand for low rinse detergents and biodegradable surfactants.

As the world population continue to rise drastically, demand for household and personal care products is gaining huge momentum. Expansion of the home and personal care industry will continue to push the sales of alcohol ethoxylates during the forecast period.

Rising environmental concerns regarding the high toxicity levels of some ethoxylates are encouraging the adoption of biodegradable and more eco-friendly products like alcohol ethoxylates.

Increasing demand for alcohol ethoxylates across paints & coatings and oil & gas industries will further generate growth opportunities within the alcohol ethoxylates market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Evonik, SABIC, Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt., Ltd., P & G Chemicals, Oxiteno, Akzo Nobel N.V., Enaspol A.S., HELM AG, Royal Dutch Shell, Sasol, Saibaba Surfactants Pvt. Ltd., Stepan Company, Rimpro India, Qingdao Ocean Import and Export Co., Ltd, Frank LIU Shanghai Terppon Chemical Co., Ltd. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

The domestic and commercial key players in the alcohol ethoxylates market are continuously focusing on expanding their product portfolios in order to increase their customer base. Besides this, they are working in collaboration with end-use industries for developing solutions that meet their specific requirements.

More Insights into the Alcohol Ethoxylates Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of Alcohol Ethoxylates covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends. The market is segmented on the basis of type (Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates, Lauryl Alcohol (C12-C14) Ethoxylates, Ceto Stearyl Alcohol (C16-C18) Ethoxylates, Behenyl Alcohol (C22) Ethoxylates, Oleyl Cetyl Alcohol Ethoxylates), source (Natural, Synthetic), function (Wetting Agents, Coagulants, Emulsifiers, Dispersing Agent) end-use industry (Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Agrochemicals, Home & Personal Care, Polymer, Pharmaceutical), region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East & Africa).

According to FMI projections Asia Pacific is anticipated as the dominant region accounting for the highest growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The surging adoption of low foaling detergents and cleaners has rapidly expanded the growth of the alcohol ethoxylates market in the region.

Changing consumer preferences toward eco-friendly and natural cleaning products has witnessed huge upsurges in countries like China and India due to increasing population, rising disposable income and rapid urbanization. China and India are the largest consumers of soaps and detergents in the world. This is emerging as a major factor boosting the growth of the alcohol ethoxylates market in the region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Alcohol Ethoxylates Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

Lauryl Alcohol (C12-C14) Ethoxylates

Ceto Stearyl Alcohol (C16-C18) Ethoxylates

Behenyl Alcohol (C22) Ethoxylates

Oleyl Cetyl Alcohol Ethoxylates

Others

By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

By Function:

Wetting Agents

Coagulants

Emulsifiers

Dispersing Agent

Others





By End-Use Industry:

Paints & Coatings

Oil & Gas

Agrochemicals

Home & Personal Care

Polymer

Pharmaceutical Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa





