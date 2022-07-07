Peptone Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peptone market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% and reach a market valuation of US$ 211.3 Mn by the end of 2032, as per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research.



Rapid progress of the biotechnology industry is a key driving factor bolstering global demand for peptones. To gratify the truly developing microbiology industry, start-up biotechnology manufacturers & suppliers have stepped up into the peptone market.

The introduction of favorable reimbursement policies has encouraged start-ups to enter the peptone market. Over the last few years, Asian and MEA government authorities are encouraging MNCs as well as start-up companies to boost industrial growth of the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry. For instance, developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as India, have announced new investment policies for attracting major companies as well as start-ups across several domains, including the development of biopharmaceuticals using peptones.

According to the “Make in India” initiative, start-up companies in India are exempted from tax for the first three years of establishment with subsidized patent protection costs. Thus, favorable government policies in developing countries are expected to create huge opportunities for companies to invest in the peptone market.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12784

Growing global burden of life-threatening chronic diseases has a huge influence on the demand for peptones, with surging demand for biologics and increasing microbiological research studies. Along with this, scientific improvements in microbiological applications & cell culture optimization are anticipated to drive global peptone market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Animal-derived peptone products accounted for the highest market share of 56.9% in 2021.

Protein hydrolysates contributed nearly 76.7% market share in 2021.

Microbial cell culture applications have gained popularity in the global peptone market, holding around 63.8% market share in 2021.

Based on end user, biopharmaceutical companies are dominant, accounting for the highest market share of around 55.5% in 2021.

North America is the leading regional peptone market, holding the highest market share of 34.7% in 2021.





Get the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12784

“Growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases and increasing research activities for the development of biologics and vaccines will drive peptone market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

The peptone industry is a highly consolidated space with limited key players operating across the world. A majority of manufacturers are focused on offering a wide range of peptone products used for several applications, such as mammalian cell culture, microbial cell culture, and bioprocessing.

To strengthen their position in the global market, key players are focusing on strategic approaches such as acquisitions and collaborations to improve their product quality and expand their product portfolios for various clinical and research fields.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/12784

For Instance,

In February 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its Millersburg, PA., bioprocessing manufacturing site. The expansion is part of the company’s US$ 650 Mn investment\ to ensure reliable, scalable, and flexible bioprocessing production for critical materials.

In October 2021, Merck KGa collaborated with Siemens to boost its digital machine-to-machine (M2M) trust in industrial value chains.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wound antiseptics market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12784

The research study is based on the source (plants [soya peptone, vegetable peptone and others], yeast [peptone, and extract] and animals [beef extract, casein peptone, gelatin peptone, brain heart infusion (bovine), brain heart infusion (porcine), casein (acid hydrolysate), heart infusion (bovine), heart infusion (porcine), lactalbumin, meat peptone (bovine), meat peptone (porcine), ox-bile, peptonized milk, polypeptone, pork heart digest and protease peptone]), product (protein hydrolysates, infusions and extracts), application (microbial cell culture, mammalian cell culture, and plant tissue culture), application (microbial cell culture, mammalian cell culture, plant tissue culture, and yeast culture), and end user (academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract research laboratories), across seven key regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com