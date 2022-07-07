PTOP Announces Re-domicile to Wyoming, Annual Fees Paid & Recaps The New York Small Business Expo Trip

Cambridge, MA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network aka MobiCard (OTC Pink: PTOP) announces today that it has re-domiciled to Wyoming from Nevada, obtained a certificate of good standing by paying the annual fee for the WY Secretary of State, paid the annual fee for OTC Markets to remain current in financial filing obligations. PTOP also gives a recap on the attendance of the Small Business Expo held in New York city on June 24th.

Because Nevada charges an annual fee based on the number of shares a company has “authorized in their treasury”, the more shares the company has authorized, the more expensive the annual fee. For PTOP the Nevada fee was to be over $11,000. In an effort to use shareholder funds more efficiently, CEO Joshua Sodaitis devised a plan to re-domicile Peer To Peer Network to Wyoming. Wyoming has a flat fee of $60 per year, plus around a $140 filing fee for the 1st year, and the cost of a registered agent in their state.

“Never again will we pay over $11,000 for an annual secretary of state fee. I feel really good about this move. States that encourage business is where we want to be,” stated Chairman & CEO Sodaitis.

The new corporate address can be found on our updated profile page on the otcmarkets.com website, under PTOP profile tab.

The OTC Markets charge an annual fee for companies to file their financial disclosure documents. If you do not pay the annual fee the company is delisted. PTOP has paid the annual fee to the OTC Markets and is committed to remaining compliant in our financial filings.

PTOP also is proud to announce that CEO Josh Sodaitis attended the June 24th Small Business Expo in New York City. The opportunity and more about the event can be seen here: Small Business Expo: B2B Trade Shows & Networking Events for Entrepreneurs (thesmallbusinessexpo.com)

Small Business Expo is America's Largest Business to Business Trade Show, Conference, Educational & Networking Event for Small Business Owners, Micro-Cap Companies, Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups.

Hosted in major US cities across the country, passionate business owners attend the Small Business Expo to learn from industry experts, meet with best-in-class vendors and suppliers to help them grow their business and network to build important new business relationships.

The New York small business expo is the most anticipated event of the year to take strategic action to immediately improve and grow your business. PTOP is getting ready to go into an acquisition/growth phase, so the Small Business Expo was a must-attend event.

PTOP believes this means serious ROI based on the cost benefit analysis.

One of the Seminars presented by industry experts was none other than Barbra Corcoran of ABC’s Shark Tank. At the seminar she did handout a special phone number for attendees to call that could be of great significance to PTOP once we have the MOBICARD™ 2.0 apps ready.

Another Seminar was given by Sly Phifer a VP of advertising for Disney and the Hulu Ad Manager. This was of great relevance to PTOP. Getting PTOP’s advertising strategy to market MOBICARD™ 2.0 on as many platforms as possible is going to be crucial during the GROWTH acquisition phase, which PTOP anticipates will begin in the next 60-90 days.

“I spoke with Sly for a while when we were waiting in line for the happy hour to open, and it was a great conversation. Not only will I be able to contact him, but he has ad spots that start at as little as $500. I specifically asked what’s a dollar amount that will get at least 100,000 views and he said its “only a few thousand” I am excited to advertise MOBICARD™ 2.0 on Hulu in the future and I look forward to talking with him again in the future,” proclaimed CEO Mr. Sodaitis.

The Expo also held multiple Business-Critical Workshops to drive immediate action & business growth that Mr. Sodaitis attended. The list of workshops PTOP’s CEO attended includes “How to Create a Years Content Strategy in 1 Day”, “5 Steps to Killer Digital Media Campaigns”, “How to Create a Marketing Campaign Within Any Budget”, “Goals & Customer Journey”, “Barbra Corcoran”, “Hulu Ad Management”, “SEO Tips,” and more…

The Expo also had “Speed-Networking Sessions” that created new opportunities, for PTOP. “Meeting influential people, and various financial organizations from New York, which is the financial hub for the world, was a great opportunity. I met multiple private equity firm owners, broker-dealers, venture capital firms, and investment firms at the event. I had the pleasure of meet Richard Provler from RP Financial at the event and we have already begin texting with one another. I will be speaking to him on June 7th about potentially doing a follow-on investment round into PTOP, or becoming a placement agent if we get a Reg A filed for PTOP. I was also contacted by a firm who is undergoing approval from FINRA to do a Follow on “Best Efforts Offering” for PTOP in the amount of $10 million dollars. I have been provided the due diligence paperwork and plan to turn it in on July 7th as well. I spoke to quite a few firms that were interested in putting capital into PTOP. My plan is to get the stock reflecting a much higher value and then set an offering price on our shares that I think reflects the value we should obtain before the end of the year. A Reg A filing could also be in our near future,” announced Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

PTOP also connected with Industry-Leading Vendors in the exhibitor hall to get the best deals & discounts for various products & services. One such service is a fairly cheap marketing ploy with a local company with the above pictured backpack.

“How many people do you think we could have sign up for MOBICARD™ 2.0 if for 1 day we had 10 people with a backpack like the one pictured above that says “Ask me about the Limited Time Free MOBICARD™ I can give you 1 TODAY”, walking around Time Square, Pen Station and other high traffic areas of New York City? How many people you think we can get to sign up for MOBICARD™ 2.0 if we had 10 people walking around Time Square, Pen Station for a full week? I met the CEO and I have a call set up with him for 10am on July 7th. I plan to offer him a press announcement that will feature his company in one of our press releases, allowing him to have a half a page with a paragraph about his business with his contact information, an explanation of his territory & capabilities, and a link to his website, if he gives us 1 or 2 day(s) free of this exact type of advertising. So that press might be coming really soon,” declared PTOP’s CEO.

The Small Business Expo was a fun, high-energy and collaborative environment that will pay off for PTOP shareholders for a long time to come. There are immediate connections, mid-time connections, and long-term outcomes that we believe will come to fruition because PTOP’s CEO attended this event. Every small business that attended this event was a potential user of our product. PTOP had a featured add on the official page, and a sponsorship spot advertising our company before and during the event. Thousands of attendees potentially are users-to-be of MOBICARD™ 2.0. As an elite attendee PTOP’s CEO was given the lead scanner app which allowed the CEO to capture the contact details of everyone he spoke to. “I just can’t wait to contact these same people and say I have a better app than the lead scanner app, and I want to offer it to you and your company,” asserted Mr. Sodaitis.

PTOP hopes that everyone had a GREAT July 4th Independence Day. One last announcement: CEO Joshua Sodaitis’s wife is pregnant with their first child, lil’ Jonathan James Sodaitis is expected to be due in the window between July 7th ---through---July 14th. “I will be out of the office for the 48-hour window when my wife is giving birth, but I will be right back to work making sure PTOP can capitalize on the traction we are gaining. 2022 will be our best year yet in my opinion. Once I am set lose to market our top of the line MOBICARD™ 2.0 product, I predict our growth will explode, and so should our stock price,” concluded Mr. Sodaitis.

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Phone: 1-617-651-2460

Email: info@freemobicard.com

App Website: www.freemobicard.com

Investor website: www.ptopnetwork.com

ABOUT:

Peer to Peer Network aka MobiCard is the first of its kind digital contact/business card. It will greatly facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. MobiCard is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking videos, user websites, all forms of contact information, and all of each user's social media links into one consolidated source. It is more than just a digital business card; it's a "dynamic digital footprint." A subscriber can custom create their business card to include a company logo, profile photo, contact details, website, audio messaging, social media links, and multi-media content. The platform sharing and alert system enable users to share their card via text/SMS, e-mail, and global social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. The system provides the user with instant text alerts when their card is opened or shared to third-party referrals all while building an invaluable database of contact leads.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov . The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Attachments