Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Named a Corporate Partner of Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Raider fans, get your cones up! Howdy Homemade, committed to creating employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) through the power of smiles and ice cream, has announced a sponsorship with Texas Tech Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Red Raider Sports Properties, naming Howdy Homemade a Corporate Partner for all Texas Tech Athletic sporting events, camps and programs.



During the three year agreement, Howdy Homemade will have marketing and sales rights throughout all Texas Tech stadium venues that house up to 60K people. The partnership also includes a custom flavor, Raider Red Rocky Road, available only at Texas Tech sporting events and the local Howdy Homemade Scoop Shop located at the West End Shopping Center.

“We are pleased and excited about our partnership with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “After our initial meeting, we knew that their mission and values align with ours at Texas Tech Athletics. And maybe best of all, their ice cream is really good!”

Howdy Homemade has become a role model for the business world, demonstrating how employees with IDDs have the potential to significantly contribute to a company's success and culture. With the newest Howdy Homemade location opening in Lubbock this month, the local community now has multiple ways to enjoy “amazing ice cream served by amazing people.”

“Our Howdy Heroes couldn’t be more thrilled to be serving ice cream at the stadium and meeting all the fans,” said Lubbock Howdy Homemade shop owner Imre Szenttornyay. “People don’t always know how to interact with those with special needs who are, in turn, faced with people who are nervous around them or don’t believe they have what it takes to succeed. This allows those in the community to give these heroes a chance and really get to know them and see that they are more alike than they are different.”

“I love ice cream and am very happy to be working at Howdy Homemade,” said Caleb Gentry. “I am also a big Texas Tech fan and can’t wait to meet all the fans. Go Red Raiders!”

With additional stores currently open in Dallas; Katy, TX; and Asheville, NC, as well as franchise agreements in place for nearly 20 new locations over the coming years, Howdy Homemade is relentlessly working to increase the number of jobs available for people with IDDs. Pints featuring Howdy Heroes are also sold in approximately 200 H-E-B and Brookshire Brothers grocery stores throughout Texas.

