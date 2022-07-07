Demand for Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 4504.48 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.10% - Says Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Corporate Assessment Services Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Corporate Assessment Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 3,183.50 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 4,504.48 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Corporate Assessment Services? How big is the Corporate Assessment Services Industry?

Market Overview:

The term "assessment services" refers to the methodical collection, analysis, and utilization of data about academic support, educational programming, business solutions, and social services with the goals of enhancing quality, planning ahead, and making swift judgments. The introduction of new technologies and software applications has altered the nature and utilization of assessment in a variety of different ways. This is due to the fact that modern digital assessment systems offer a wide range of functions. Assessment services are extremely useful in higher education as they provide a multitude of benefits, some of which include enhanced student learning, development, and engagement; robust programmes and services; accurate need assessments and expanding opportunities for improvement; and enhanced communication and collaboration between many offices and departments.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/corporate-assessment-services-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,183.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4,504.48 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players AON Plc, Arctic Shores Limited, Aspiring Minds, Birkman International, Inc., HireVue, Korn Ferry, IBM Corporation, SHL, Development Dimensions International, Inc., Mettl Online Assessment, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, Hiring Phase, Hiring Level, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market: Growth Factors

Businesses can leverage the data acquired via Big Data technology to boost internal promotions. The growing need for skill evaluation to improve employability and general organization efficiency, as well as an increase in the number of competitive assessments across the education sector, have hastened assessment adoption.

For employees' professional growth, the majority of corporate evaluation services incorporate exercises and training. Employees can strengthen their abilities and improve their performance by focusing on professional development through assessment services. These services are used to train new employees, educate current employees on new skillsets required for their present responsibilities, and promote individuals into jobs needing different skillsets. Assessment services ensure that personnel are up to speed on changing job requirements and changes in the relevant industries outside and inside conditions.

Browse the full “Corporate Assessment Services Market By Product (Psychometric Tests, Aptitude Tests, Coding Tests, Job Specific Functional Tests, Others), By Application (Campus Recruitment, Entrance Assessment Services, Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services, Certification Assessment Services), By Hiring Phase (Pre-Hire, Post-Hire), By Hiring Level (Executive, Entry Level, Professional, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/corporate-assessment-services-market



Corporate Assessment Services Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has expanded swiftly. COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in several countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and commercial shutdowns. Plant and factory closures have affected global supply networks, hurting manufacturing, delivery timetables, and product sales. Few companies have acknowledged anticipated delivery delays and sales drops. Countries' travel limitations affect corporate relationships and partnerships.

The whole research report examines the worldwide corporate assessment services market's qualitative and quantitative elements. Both demand and supply are studied. The demand side study compares market income across regions and countries. The supply-side research investigates prominent rivals' regional and worldwide presence and strategy. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are all carefully researched.

Corporate Assessment Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the hiring phase, the global corporate assessment services market is divided into pre-hire and post-hire segments. To hire any candidate, a company must go through a step-by-step procedure to identify its needs, recruit, and finally hire the best candidates. Most organizations have a hiring process; however, each company's hiring procedure is distinct. Various companies conduct the hiring process, which includes the pre-hire and post-hire processes, all over the world. Assessment tests are popular among employers because they significantly minimize the cost and time associated with recruiting.

Based on the hiring level, companies employ corporate assessment services at numerous hiring levels, including executive, entry-level, professional, and others. Corporate assessment services are utilized at the executive level for leadership development and determining an individual's ability to succeed and make a positive effect in a key leadership job. At the entry level of the employment process, corporate evaluation tools are used to analyze the candidates' talents and skills. Companies use corporate assessment services to identify, attract, shortlist, and develop people at the professional level.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/corporate-assessment-services-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global corporate assessment services market include -

AON Plc

Arctic Shores Limited

Aspiring Minds

Birkman International, Inc.

Development Dimensions International, Inc.

HireVue

Korn Ferry

IBM Corporation

Mettl Online Assessment

SHL

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Corporate Assessment Services market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.10% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, The Corporate Assessment Services market size was valued at around US$ 3,183.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,504.48 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product segment, the Psychometric tests are commonly used as part of the hiring process to analyze a candidate's abilities, IQ, and personality.

Based on application segment, the certification assessment services segment is likely to grow at a quick rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the “North America” accounted for the largest revenue share in the assessment services market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/corporate-assessment-services-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Corporate Assessment Services industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Corporate Assessment Services Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Corporate Assessment Services Industry?

What segments does the Corporate Assessment Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Corporate Assessment Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for the biggest revenue share in the assessment services market in 2021, owing to a growing emphasis on tests and custom-made assessment services to support selection and staffing services for educational institutions and professional organizations. Individual evaluation as part of the recruitment process is critical in identifying whether a possible applicant is a good match for the post and the company. These evaluation services assist businesses to find the best candidates for their jobs, as well as candidates in educational institutions and organizations.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/corporate-assessment-services-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global corporate assessment services market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Psychometric Tests

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Job Specific Functional Tests

Others

By Application

Campus Recruitment

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

By Hiring Phase

Pre-Hire

Post-Hire

By Hiring Level

Executive

Entry Level

Professional

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/corporate-assessment-services-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Corporate Travel Insurance Market By Type (Single-Trip Travel Insurance & Multi-Trip Travel Insurance), By Distribution Channel (Banks, Insurance Companies, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Intermediaries, and Insurance Aggregators), By Application (International & Domestic), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

Corporate Wellness Market By Service (Nutrition and Weight Management, Fitness Services, Health Risk Assessment, Stress Management, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Biometric Screening and Others), By Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists and Organizations/Employers), By Delivery Model (Onsite and Offsite), By End-Use Industry (Private Sector, Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations, Public Sector and NGO): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

Video Conferencing Market By Component (Hardware (Camera, Microphone & Headphone, Others), Software, Services (Professional, Managed)), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises) and By End User (Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Government & Defense, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast

Online Election Voting Software Market By Offering (Software and Solutions), By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud Based), By Voting Type (Proxy Voting, Weighted Voting, Anonymous Voting, and Others), By Voting Location (Remote and Polling Site), By Application (Vote Integrity, Voter Upload Modules, Voter Management Services, Scheduling Options, Third Party Scans, Email Deliverability Reports, Data Storage and Backups, GDPR, Auditing, and Security and Vote Customization), By Platform (PC, Smartphone, Tablet, Kiosks, and Others), By End User (Bar Associations, Government, Universities, Corporate Organizations, Award Shows, Unions, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Corporate E-learning Content Development Market By Product (Game-Based Training, Instruction-Led Training, Text-Based Training, and Others), By Technology (Web-Based Learning, Virtual Classroom, Learning Management System, Learning Content Management System, and Mobile E-Learning), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premise): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

Legal Operations Software Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SME’s), By End-User (Law Firms and Corporate), and By Application (Legal Hold/e-Discovery, e-Billing, Intellectual Property Management, Matter/Case Management, Contract Management, Legal Project & Analytics Management, Governance, Risk Management, & Compliance, Knowledge Management, Document Management, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

