Tag Team Wins Bronze Lion Award for the 'Scoop! There It Is!' GEICO Ad

ATLANTA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tag Team earned the coveted Bronze Lion Award for its GEICO ad "Scoop! There It Is!"

The Martin Agency, on behalf of GEICO, accepted the award during the recent 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The Bronze Lion distinction was awarded in the category of Entertainment for Excellence in Music — Brand Partnership / Endorsement, which recognizes "exceptional strategic partnership between brands and music artists that mutually benefit everyone involved."

In September 2020, the Martin Agency contacted Cecil "DC The Brain Supreme" Glenn of Tag Team and Glenn's agent, the People Store in Atlanta. No one could have imagined that all of the effort and love poured into the Scoop! project by these winning collaborators would culminate in countless accolades as well as the distinguished Bronze Lion at Cannes.

This year, DC The Brain Supreme and Steve Rolln participated in an impressive array of events. Notably, they were seen on the Amazon float during the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. The duo continues to infuse its breath-taking energy as part of the Pacific Concert Group's Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam concert tour.

DC Glenn continues elevating his acting career by co-starring in the hit Starz series P-Valley (S2:E6), airing this Saturday, July 9. He will co-star in the Andy Palmer film The Re-Education of Molly Singer, featuring Emmy-winning actress Jaime Pressly, Emmy-nominated actress Wendie Malick, and Britt Robertson; which is yet to be released. His voiceover talent is featured in this summer's Amazon Prime Day ads beginning July 12 and continuing through July 13.

From July 9-12, DC Glenn will appear in Nashville at Influence 2022, a global convention for professional speakers put on by the National Speakers Association. DC Glenn's skillset was honed under the tutelage of speaking legends Bill Cates and Dr. Willie Jolley.

Next year, Tag Team will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its signature old-school classic "Whoomp! There It Is." The duo's nostalgic piece of art is forever etched in the fabric of American pop culture and Tag Team continues to evoke wonderful memories of youthful experiences that remind audiences what it unequivocally means to party.

