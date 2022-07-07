The global E-learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% during 2022 –2027.

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Learning Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05289135/?utm_source=GNW

Comprehensive training requirements for students and professionals, fueled by trends such as globalization, talent migration, and consistent advancements in corporate skills and individual talent grooming, have expanded the scope of e-learning.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET

• North America’s e-learning market revenue crossed USD 94 billion in 2021. Similarly, APAC leading in the second position, generated a revenue of more than USD 69.47 billion in 2021. The lowest revenue was produced by the Middle East and Africa

• However, the highest growth is expected from the majorly populated APAC region. It is expected to showcase a growth rate of about 17.70% during the forecasted period. The high growth rate can be attributed to many middle-income groups in developing countries like India, a preferred market for vendors.

• The Middle East also proves to be a significant market as the middle east countries usually have gender disparities, thus creating scope for e-learning platforms in the region, especially for women as they typically show a keen interest in developments and upgrades.

• An increase in internet and smartphone penetration is the fundamental driver of e-learning market growth. This has revolutionized content delivery mode and evolved the method by continuously improving bandwidths and reducing data prices.



The following factors will drive the global e-learning market growth during the forecast period:

• Demand for Internet-Enabled Services

• Growing Need for Strong Workforce Skills

• Digital Transformation in Learning & Training

• Continuous Investment in Digital Learning

• Introduction of 5G Technology

• Enhancement In Connectivity Infrastructure and Smartphone Penetration



IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON THE GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET



The education of over 1.2 billion children worldwide got adversely affected by the pandemic, and hence there was a sudden shift in the way education was delivered after that.

Even before COVID-19, education technology was seeing rapid expansion and adoption, with worldwide edtech investments crossing USD 18 billion in 2019 and the online education market crossing over USD 350 billion by 2025. After witnessing the abrupt shift from the classroom in many parts of the world, there are high chances of online learning popularity to continue post-pandemic. Such a shift is expected to affect the global education industry.



E-LEARNING MARKET SEGMENTATION

E-learning encompasses various courseware and content delivery services for various end-user applications. The most prominent ones are packaged content, LMS, and other emerging learning avenues, including serious games and gamified mobile applications. Other essential education models increasingly gaining prominence are video-based learning, virtual classrooms, social learning, gamification, and simulations. Of all these, gamification and virtual classrooms stand out owing to their high engagement level and perceived effectiveness.



In the instructor-led type, the course already has a decided pace set and usually cannot be altered as per convenience. Self-paced learning mode is one of the most preferred choices. The self-paced study is a specific method that allows the learner to learn at one’s schedule and time. It enables the learner to control the amount of material they use, and the time they need to do so. The global e-learning market in 2021 was dominated by self-paced learning, holding a share of above 61%, and is also expected to witness a higher CAGR than instructor-led learning during the forecast period.



In terms of e-learning market share, the corporate e-learning market occupied the maximum share of 32.24% in 2021, which is significant, driven by increasing emphasis on talent up-gradation and retention. In addition, globalization is mandating a different set of functional and language skills for the critical workforce as companies expand their business presence across geographies. Due to increased federal budgetary allocations in the education sector, as they invest in improving digital connectivity and ensuring high-quality education to acquire resource competitiveness, the K-12 and higher education segments accounted for approximately the second and third highest share of revenue in the e-learning market.



The training function facilitates the learners with lectures (live or recorded) along with necessary notes or other relevant content. Testing plays a vital role in measuring the grasping capacity of a learner. It also certifies how well a student has learned a particular subject or course. Training functions dominated the global e-learning market in 2021.



Segmentation by Delivery Mode

• Packaged Content

• LMS

• Others



Segmentation by Learning Mode

• Self-paced

• Instructor-led



Segmentation by Function Type

• Training

• Testing



Segmentation by End-user

• K-12

• Higher Education

• Corporates

• Government

• Vocational



OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

INCREASING USE OF VR & AR APPLICATIONS



Over the past few years, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) has substantially improved toward becoming popular consumer technologies. A decrease in cost is one of the most important factors concerning the adoption of VR and AR for education. Technology will become more accessible for consumers and businesses as the cost of software and hardware decreases. Developers are leveraging existing technologies such as smartphones to provide widespread and more affordable options for using VR and AR.



VR and AR are increasingly being adopted to deliver training. Virtual reality technology enables deep understanding by reducing risk and immerses learners in a new environment. Augmented reality provides just-in-time education by offering training to learners at their fingertips. AR and VR applications are increasingly being adopted in the remote learning space as they provide solutions to practical needs. Virtual reality is being used for performing intricate procedures and handling high-risk tasks. VR and AR solutions enable learners to connect with the content. They address one’s needs and help learners develop a highly immersive learning experience.



INADEQUATE INTERNET BANDWIDTH IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES



E-learning is tried to be simplified as much as possible; there are a few essential prerequisites that are must-haves, such as a decent internet connection and at least a smartphone to use as a medium to access online content, which is not so easy for the people belonging to specific sections of the society especially those belonging to developing countries such as India and underdeveloped countries like Africa. In Sri Lanka, the government initiated providing common lectures on Math, Science, and other subjects through the TV for those who did not have access to smartphones or the internet.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

With a revenue share of 44.17% in 2021, North America was the largest market for e-learning solutions, owing to efficient educational infrastructure and the development of innovative learning methodologies. The US and China were the world’s two largest e-learning markets in terms of revenue. However, APAC, particularly, the e-learning market in India and the Middle East & Africa, is predicted to have tremendous development potential. Though North America has the most robust infrastructure, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of infrastructure development and technology adoption as there is a rise in middle-income groups in these regions that are known to be ambitious and willing to spend money to get better experiences, especially for the children concerning all aspects of life. About 69% of the total population of APAC falls inside the age bracket of 15 to 64 years which is the population that can best make use of e-learning by creating the most of it.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Singapore

o Indonesia

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Nordics

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Benelux

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Academic and business end-users have different expectations and learning requirements, and each has various marginal utilities for services supplied. Furthermore, both academic and business end-users have distinct purchasers and end-users. While academic courseware should include highly configurable platforms that allow instructors to change content dynamically, corporate courseware often consists of courseware and content structures regularly distributed online to a bigger audience. Distinct forms of education need different marketing and operational resources. Thus medium-sized providers should concentrate on only a few. Over the previous seven years, the Latin American e-learning market has seen significant mergers and acquisitions. Several companies focusing on one or two segments, such as K12 or secondary education, have expanded their offerings and portfolios by acquiring smaller start-ups in distance learning, on-campus post-secondary education, and corporate or government workforce skill training.



Key Vendors

• Apollo Education Group

• Blackboard

• British Council

• Oracle

• Pearson

• Aptara

• Adobe

• Skillsoft

• NIIT



Other Prominent Vendors

• Cisco

• Instructure

• GP Strategies

• Thomson Reuters

• Docebo

• McGraw Hill

• Desire2Learn

• Edmodo

• Cengage

• Macmillan Education

• Cornerstone

• Educomp

• Cogna Educacao

• Telefonica

• edX

• Estacio

• Coursera

• SAP Litmos

• Open Education

• Veduca

• LinkedIn (Microsoft)

• Simplilearn

• Think & Learn (BYJU’S)

• upGrad

• LeQuest

• FutureLearn

• L2P (Learn 2 Play)

• Chegg

• Bright Little Labs

• Aula Education

• WhiteHat Security

• Blinkist

• Age of Learning

• Learnetic

• Elearn Australia

• 360Learning

• Udemy

• Skillshare

• Udacity

• Pluralsight

• Alison

• Babbel

• Treehouse

• Unacademy

• Duolingo

• Tracxn Technologies

• IGNOU



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. WHAT WILL BE THE SIZE OF THE GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET IN 2027?

2. WHAT IS THE GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET GROWTH RATE?

3. WHICH REGION WILL ACCOUNT FOR THE LARGEST SHARE IN THE E-LEARNING MARKET BY 2027?

4. WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS IN THE GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET?

5. WHAT ARE THE FACTORS DRIVING THE GROWTH OF THE E-LEARNING MARKET GLOBALLY?

