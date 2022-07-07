The global mobile medical imaging service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79%. during 2022 – 2027

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291072/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, increasing demand for mobile imaging devices for vehicles is one of the important factors expected to witness profitable growth in the mobile imaging services market during the forecast period. The emergence of advanced mobile MRI devices in the medical field, which provides a cheaper alternative to the introduction of advanced technologies, is expected to fuel the growth of the mobile medical imaging software market.



KEY POINTS

• Vendors increasing focus on enhancing technological devices to meet the needs due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the current spike in sales of the devices for the procedures, thereby driving the mobile medical imaging services market growth.

• The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, endocrine and gastrointestinal disorders, neurological and neurological diseases, and lung disorders are driving the growth of the mobile medical imaging market.

• Vendors, especially global players, need to pursue inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve ability in the market. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors’ organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market.

• A mobile radiology viewer and a smartphone ultrasound probe were authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2011. AT&T began giving cloud-based mobile access to medical photos later in 2011, allowing for the storage, access, viewing, and sharing of medical images within and outside a medical facility.



THIS RESEARCH REPORT INCLUDES A DETAILED ANALYSIS BY:

• The mobile X-ray segment’s global mobile medical imaging service market has an incremental growth of USD 94.10 billion and absolute growth during the forecast period. The mobile x-ray machine for nursing home residents was considered a reasonable alternative to hospital x-rays. Thereby, the increasing demand for mobile medical imaging by mobile X-rays services promotes the segment in the industry.

• In the Mobile CT segment, the increasing demand for portable CT scanners in diagnostic services in developing and developed countries is a major trend that enhances opportunities to generate opportunities in the CT imaging devices market.

• The increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, rising concerns regarding cardiac health, and continuous monitoring of cardiac diseases are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of the global mobile medical imaging service market by the mobile EKG segment at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period.

• Incremental growth by the top 3 contributors in the end-user segment is home health and hospice with a share of about USD 144 million, and then followed long-term acute care centers and nursing homes, and assisted living. Massive demand for care services such as emergency health care workers, nurses, nursing assistants, doctors, and trainees was helping accelerate the growth of the nursing home and assisted living segment in the mobile medical imaging market.



By Service Type

• Mobile X-Ray

• Mobile CT

• Mobile Ultrasound

• Mobile MRI

• Mobile EKG

• Others



By End-Users

• Nursing Home and Assisted Living

• Home Health and Hospice

• Long term Acute Care Centers

• Others



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. announced the launch of a new SOLTUS® 500 Mobile Digital X-ray in August 2020, giving hospitals access to a system with features that can speed bedside exams and assist increase workflow and productivity.

• GE released Access 2.0, a mobile imaging diagnostics platform, at the end of 2011, allowing users to evaluate pictures on mobile devices running Apple iOS and Android 2.2 and their higher versions.

• Strategic collaboration and acquisitions will play a significant role in the mobile imaging services market. One of the outstanding manufacturing developments is acquiring a mobile imaging company known as Professional Portable Xray by Dispatch Health, a home care provider that provides home radiology. These developments will herald the growth of the mobile imaging services market and ultimately contribute to the growth structure.

• Atlantic medical imaging has announced merging its medical imaging division with Tilton Dynamic Imaging, a patient care and service provider based in New Jersey. This plan would allow Atlantic Medical Imaging to reach out to new patients, physicians, and healthcare service providers with its products, thereby propelling the industry’s growth.



PROMINENT VENDORS

• Alpha One Imaging

• TridentCare

• Cobalt Health

• Front Range Mobile Imaging, Inc

• Digirad Corporation

• InHealth Group

• Shared Imaging Services

• Accurate Imaging

• Accurate Imaging Diagnostics

• Carestream Health

• Atlantic Medical Imaging

• Onsite Imaging

• Jacsonville/First Coast Mobile Imaging Services

• Quality Medical Imaging

• Alliance Medical

• Alliance-Hni Health Care Services

• Mantro Mobile Imaging

• Rayus Radiology-Center for Diagnostic Imaging

• Ultra-X imaging



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• The top 3 contributing regions with incremental growth are Europe, North America, and APAC, where North America has the largest marketing share of about USD 425 million, followed by Europe and APAC.

• Due to the rapid development of imaging technology in Canada, medical device companies will create new and innovative devices in the market to gain tremendous profits.

• In North America, the increase in the incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases will impact the demand for mobile imaging services and complement the growth of the US mobile imaging services market during the forecast period.

• The United Arab Emirates is considered the primary market due to its technologically advanced resources and growing awareness of imaging in treatment. Due to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer increase the demand for mobile imaging services, thereby growth of the mobile imaging services market throughout Saudi Arabia takes place.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• The Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



