Barricade Building Products to Exhibit 4-in-1 Reversible Structural Insulated Sheathing at 2022 Sunbelt Builders Show

Richmond, Virginia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barricade Building Products will showcase Thermo-Brace SIB 4-in-1 Reversible Structural Insulated Sheathing next week in Booth #1517 at the Sunbelt Builders Show from July 13-14, 2022 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. Visitors can also learn about other products to meet building codes in the South-Central states, including Barricade Plus House Wrap, with custom digital print available, and Thermo-Brace Structural Sheathing.

Texas builders now have two compliance pathways for energy ratings. In September 2021, Texas House Bill 3215, codified in Chapter 388 of Texas Building Energy Performance Standards, was implemented into law.

Under the ANSI/RESNET 301-2019 Standard, this law sets the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index as a standalone compliance pathway separate from the current ICC/IRC versions of the Energy Rating Index (ERI) pathway. Homes using this pathway must also meet the 2018 IECC building envelope provisions.

According to the Dallas Builders Association, “Flexibility offered by that approach allows for more innovation and better empowers builders to cope with supply chain challenges.”

“What this means for builders in Climate Zones 2, 3, and 4,” says Darcy Overby, Barricade National Sales Manager, “is that they can offer buyers a more efficient home with a higher R-value, which reduces energy bills, cuts maintenance costs, lowers emissions, and creates a really comfortable home.”

Overby continues, “The key is proper installation, so we advise on how to ensure the ultimate performance from Thermo-Brace SIB.”

Texas has reeled in recent years from hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, winter storms, and the like. With increased destruction from extreme weather events in the forecast, contractors can now choose sustainable structural sheathing products, compared to OSB, to rebuild or construct the envelopes of durable energy-efficient dwellings.

The HERS Index compliance pathway will remain in effect for 10 years before it is required to be reviewed again by the state. Mike Fields, Barricade VP of Sales, explains: “This pathway is like ENERGY STAR. Builders, especially in Climate Zone 3, will find the HERS Index pathway a viable state-wide compliance option moving forward.”

For more information about Barricade Building Envelope System, visit www.BarricadeBP.com.

About Barricade Building Products

Since 1986, Barricade Building Products has manufactured “Made in the USA” building envelope system products. Located in Doswell, Virginia outside Richmond, the company produces a complete system covered by a 10-year warranty. It includes one of the widest portfolios available in the North American market: Barricade brand House Wrap, including Digitally Printed House Wrap and Drainage Wrap, Structural Sheathing, Structural Insulated Board, Window & Door Flashing, Construction Tapes, Roof Underlayment, Floor Underlayment, and Interior Board.

Barricade Building Products is a member of INDEVCO North America, Inc. Building Products Division. Barricade® is an INDEVCO North America brand.

