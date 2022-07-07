RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Two Promotions in Karachi, Pakistan Office

Karachi, Pakistan, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce two promotions in the Karachi, Pakistan office. Wajahat Mirza and Mufaddal Yousuf have both been promoted to Supervising Senior positions.

Mirza has been with RH CPAs for three years, most recently in the Senior Auditor position in the Karachi office. Mirza joined RH CPAs with over five years of professional experience. Previously, he was an Audit Supervisor at Deloitte in the Pakistan and United Arab Emirate offices. Mirza is an affiliate of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the global body for professional accountants based in London, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.

Yousuf joined RH CPAs’ Pakistan office in June 2021. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and affiliated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. Yousuf came to RH CPAs with seven years of experience with Deloitte in the Pakistan, Oman, Qatar and United Arab Emirate offices.

“RH CPAs is growing rapidly, and it is an honor to recognize our senior associates with this round of promotions,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We are deeply committed to growing our team in our international offices and thrilled to have Wajahat and Mufaddal on that team. We are all looking forward to this next chapter for RH CPAs.”

“The continued success of RH CPAs is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

