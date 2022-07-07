New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291084/?utm_source=GNW

- There will be more than 4,000 prevalent cases of AGS each in 2022 across the 16 countries covered in epidemiology forecast.

- No FDA-approved marketed drugs are available for AGS, only symptomatic treatment is indicated for disease management.

- The drug currently in late-stage clinical development targets tyrosine kinase.

- Non-commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in AGS.

- No deals involving companies developing AGS assets were seen over the past 10 years.

- No regulator filing or commercial launch is expected for AGS in the next 18 months.



Scope

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Late-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Sponsors and Geography

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



