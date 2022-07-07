SMEV's Nitro Holdings LLC Announces the Creation of Cravin' Poultry LLC and Signs Its First Retail Storefront to Sell Its Cravin' Crawfish Line

Angola, IN, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (SMEV) subsidiary Nitro Holdings LLC continued to expand on its almost 90-acre multi-use farm with the formation of Cravin Poultry LLC. The new venture will raise and sell Cornish Cross Chickens which are a hybrid chicken derived from Cornish chickens and White Rock chickens. They grow faster than many other breeds of chickens and are ideal to be used for broiler chickens due to their size.



Our chickens will be pasture raised, feeding on grains and grasses only. We will not use steroids, antibiotics, or other medications on our poultry. While they grow to mature size, our chickens will be moved from one field to a different field providing them with a fresh healthy food source throughout their development. These field raised chickens will be healthier and better tasting than chickens that can be produced in your typical commercial chicken house. These fast-growing chickens go from chick to full grown (5 – 7 pounds) in just 6 to 9 weeks, which will allow us to turn over inventory quickly.

We have already begun work on our facilities to be used to process the chickens and a processing permit inspection will be scheduled in the next couple of weeks. Our initial application for license will be to have 20,000 chickens on the farm being raised.

Our other venture, Cravin Crawfish, LLC has already sent well over a ton of crawfish to market since being formed just weeks ago. Feedback from our customers has been outstanding, calling our crawfish some of the best in the area. We look forward next season to growing from 2 ponds of crawfish to 8, as we’ve saved the majority and restocked them in the 6 additional new ponds. In preparation for next year’s harvest, we have begun planting sorghum in some of our other ponds to feed our 2023 crawfish.

In preparation for 2023, we are going to construct a holding tank system made up of multiple tanks to allow us to store and process more crawfish even more efficiently. We will also build better crawfish traps that will allow us to harvest the crawfish from the ponds at a higher rate. While we have lined up our first wholesale buyer, we will continue to contact other retailers to establish a wider wholesale market for our crawfish.

We are also looking into lining up at least one supplier in Louisiana to supply us with more crawfish so we can control most of, in not all, the Eastern North Carolina crawfish market. The overwhelming enthusiasm we received for our small crop this year indicated that there is a shortage of locally sourced crawfish and our goal is to corner that market. Our experience in recirculating systems allows us to buy larger quantities of crawfish and store them for much longer than any of the small retailers can. This in turn will enable us to buy in larger quantities at a discounted price, generating profits from both wholesale and retail sales. https://www.facebook.com/NCCrawfishGuys - our Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/greenvillefreshfish - our first wholesale customer’s Facebook page.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com .

Nitro Holdings, LLC, is an Aqua-Culture based company focused on Farming, Logistics with interest in expansion into Hydroponics & Aquaponics. We plan to have our own state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) with expansion to indoor grow out facilities. We are actively searching for JV partners as well as acquisitions in the Aquaculture space.

Nitro Digital LLC, A wholly owned subsidiary of Nitro Holdings, LLC, will focus on NFT, Crypto as well as possible JVs in the BTC/NFT sector. Currently Nitro Digital is actively looking for NFT/crypto investments to carry on the balance sheet going forward.

Contact Information:

SMEV Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker President

Email: Marvin@smevmerger.com

URL: www.smevmerger.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SMEVMerger