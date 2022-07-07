JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 July 2022, record date as of the 15 July 2022 & payment date is the 05 August 2022:

Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.090300 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.321100 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.497600 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.097600 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.053800 JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.213100 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.268800 JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.243400 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.516600 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.180700 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.140900 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.376500 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.146800 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 0.827700 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist) IE000V2GJJQ3 0.424200 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000RJNOUX7 0.737800 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000