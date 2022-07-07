Sogeclair:Half-Yearly Statement H1 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

| Source: Sogeclair Sogeclair

Blagnac Cedex, FRANCE

Blagnac, France, July 07th 2022-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement H1 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2022, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1,453
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €42,047.49

During the 1st half 2022, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE10,899 equities€247,058.90373 transactions
SALE11,310 equities€256,202.90328 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1,864
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €32,903.49

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: 51 114,70 €

Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE


ANNEXE


 PurchasesSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL37310,899247,058.9032811,310256,202.90
03/01/20220003701,682
04/01/202200071754,222.51
05/01/20220491,19403077,634.11
06/01/202271253,1911501,285
07/01/202261112,793.2000
10/01/20224581,4311124.9
11/01/20224852,075.6120492
12/01/2022000000
13/01/2022330731000
14/01/20220001267316,955.23
17/01/202200091052,810.5
18/01/202281363,7471127.5
19/01/2022039010,311.99012324
20/01/20225621,649.6000
21/01/2022047312,021.48010255
24/01/202201062,545.801363,549.6
25/01/2022743610,156.1817166.6
26/01/202200092305,331.01
27/01/202200003418,120.51
28/01/202211024041202,985
31/01/202261734,146.3951804,559
01/02/202203586801042,608
02/02/20223551,386219479.4
03/02/2022216400523578.7
04/02/202294139,955.49000
07/02/2022112365,525.89000
08/02/20225571,307.783016,955.09
09/02/202201433,301.6062914,853.21
10/02/202251633,861.65902,139
11/02/2022329684.1236851.6
14/02/202204209,437.4801834,143.39
15/02/2022000751312,106.8
16/02/2022000330702
17/02/2022000000
18/02/202241282,973.5000
21/02/202261623,676.01000
22/02/202291503,304.014891,980.7
23/02/2022000116358.4
24/02/2022153507,546.91526552.4
25/02/20221450610,223.981950410,442.68
28/02/2022325520.5131954,354.41
01/03/2022101954,439.9951283,048.2
02/03/202241703,691.9921052,305
03/03/202234292433227,215.99
04/03/2022142445,117.51000
07/03/2022112374,385.882534,691.35
08/03/2022433637.441152,230.75
09/03/202211427343076,111.3
10/03/20225731,484.1115306
11/03/2022234685.441593,247.3
14/03/20220005901,876
15/03/20220004531,113.1
16/03/2022012254.401603,474.5
17/03/2022136991563,627.2
18/03/202261293,022.41114330.4
21/03/20220007912,233.6
22/03/202271503,681.22601,484
23/03/202261393,413.2112298.8
24/03/20220373.2038937.2
25/03/202291984,773.9210244
28/03/20226651,529.1218425
29/03/202253207,388.293501,175
30/03/2022000210230
31/03/2022334781000
01/04/20224811,847.7000
04/04/2022011249.7028639.2
05/04/202251042,342.1000
06/04/2022230666136813.6
07/04/20221501,1006801,768
08/04/202218175.2000
11/04/2022000237828.8
12/04/2022000000
13/04/202200051292,880.11
14/04/2022144985.6000
19/04/20222531,196.273127,120.71
20/04/2022218405222502.2
21/04/20226691,533120450
22/04/202241192,639.8000
25/04/202214088421002,230
26/04/2022110221230675
27/04/2022240895000
28/04/202261292,855.64541,201.8
29/04/2022000328630
02/05/202273688,303.8184249,658.21
03/05/2022000213288.6
04/05/2022115337.5000
05/05/20223711,640.172906,727.1
06/05/20223621,432.21601,392
09/05/20223731,676.7000
10/05/202211002,260000
11/05/202241322,953.261553,495.99
12/05/202200084109,527.79
13/05/20220007741,744.8
16/05/202243187,129.69529651.3
17/05/20225661,482000
18/05/202261944,24218178.4
19/05/20223761,628.412641,390.1
20/05/20220004511,096.2
23/05/2022340862.5000
24/05/20220002501,070
25/05/202252555,363.7122479.6
26/05/202271573,102.8151653,297
27/05/20224741,518.4242865.4
30/05/2022000325514
31/05/20225701,436.13821,702.6
01/06/2022000115313.5
02/06/2022000000
03/06/2022000000
06/06/202200031152,393.5
07/06/2022000000
08/06/2022139811.2000
09/06/2022545934.411002,080
10/06/20224861,778.6000
13/06/20228961,952.8000
14/06/2022341816.8000
15/06/2022245896230602
16/06/2022000125496.25
17/06/2022210199000
20/06/2022015298.5000
21/06/2022015298.5000
22/06/202202464,776.0401362,656.3
23/06/20223509761891,739.95
24/06/20222631,228.551651,274
27/06/202200064739,453.95
28/06/2022324491.619187.2
29/06/20220002511,052.8
30/06/2022120404000

Attachment


Tags

half-yearly statement Bilan S12022 contrat liquidité

Attachments

SOGECLAIR-Half yearly statement 2022

Related Links