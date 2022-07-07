Tillable Finance Now Offers Operating Loans and Expands State Coverage

CHICAGO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tillable, Inc. is expanding its online loan application, enabling anyone to apply for a farm loan directly from a smartphone.

"Our financing application is digital with a human touch," said Corbett Kull, founder, and CEO of Illinois-based Tillable. "Anyone can apply online or by mobile phone 24/7, complete an application in minutes, and choose from competitive rates. We have grown the Tillable platform to be the go-to destination for folks looking to research, buy, sell, or rent farmland. With our latest loan expansion, we are becoming a one-stop-shop for growers and non-operating landowners."

To launch this expansion, Tillable has partnered with Evergreen Bank. Evergreen is a technology-driven, Illinois-chartered commercial bank with an expanding national lending platform - lending in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Evergreen is committed to delivering world-class experiences nationally by making borrowing and saving simple and easy.

"We are very excited to partner with Tillable as we expand our national lending footprint with quality borrowers in the farm lending space," said Darin Campbell, President & CEO of Evergreen Bank Group. "Tillable fits perfectly with our strategic focus as we partner with premier financial technology companies to deliver best-in-class omnichannel online banking solutions."

Farmers, landowners, and investors can visit Tillable to shop for a farmland mortgage, refinance their current loans, take out an operating loan, or finance their cash rent. The all-digital lending application takes less than ten minutes to complete and requires no paperwork. Qualified borrowers will learn if they are approved for the loan of their choice within seconds. After success in their current footprint, Tillable is expanding its loan offering throughout the Midwest, covering Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, and Arkansas.

About Tillable

Established in 2017, Tillable is deeply committed to protecting farmland while helping landowners and farmers thrive. Tillable's mission is to make owning and renting America's farmland simple and sustainable for generations to come. With well over 2,000,000 acres claimed on Tillable, Tillable uses public data to predict market trends, value farmland, and make the best decisions towards caring for America's farmland.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank") is an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Media Contact: Kavitha Sampath

Email: kavitha.sampath@tillable.com

Phone: 773-717-5542

Please reach out to Kavitha with questions about our lenders and expansion timeline.

Related Images











Image 1: Tillable Finance Offers Operating Loans Across the Midwest









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment