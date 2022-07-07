Half yearly achievement report on Fnac Darty share quotations liquidity mandate

| Source: Fnac Darty Fnac Darty

Ivry Sur Seine, FRANCE

Ivry, July 7th 2022

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June, 30th 2022:

  • 136,264 shares
  • 3,854,862.86€

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

  • 97,750 shares
  • 360,967.54€

CONTACT
        

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS  Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

 

Attachment


Attachments

June 22 Half-yearly report Quotations liquidity mandate