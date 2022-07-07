Ivry, July 7th 2022
Regulated information
HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June, 30th 2022:
- 136,264 shares
- 3,854,862.86€
The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:
- 97,750 shares
- 360,967.54€
