Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 9 bids for ISK 1,480m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 6.78%-6.85% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,480m were accepted in the series at 6.80% yield. Furthermore, the bank will issue ISK 10,000m for own use. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 51,740m.

A total of 9 bids for ISK 2,280m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 6.50%-6.56% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,700m were accepted in the series at 6.53% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 9,260m.

Settlement date will be 14 July 2022.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.