MasterCraft Makes Summer Better With Release of New Model and Features for 2023

VONORE, Tenn., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a combination of new in-house designs and exclusive partnerships, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced its new 2023 model year features that improve comfort, ergonomics and technology across its towboat range. Additionally, the company has completely redesigned the compact and easy-to-tow XT20 model from the adaptable, athletic, and reliable XT family of towboats.

“Since 1968 MasterCraft has built its legacy within the boating industry by delivering the most innovative, powerful, precise and progressive boats in the towboat segment,” said George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer at MasterCraft. “With the new 2023 lineup and features, now customers have even more reason to choose MasterCraft than ever before.​”

XT20: FIT FOR FUN

New for 2023, the compact and towable XT20 rocks a higher freeboard and new hull design for more comfort, more ballast, and more performance all around. Equipped with SurfStar, the XT20 produces the most precise and adjustable wakes and waves on the market—creating behind-the-boat fun for all riding abilities at the touch of a button.

Versatile, athletic, and available with premium MasterCraft amenities, the completely redesigned and compact XT20 is fit for fun.

Versatile and Adaptable

With room for 12, the XT20 provides plenty of space. Thanks to standard clamping board racks and redesigned biminis with surf sleeves, the XT20 can hold up to 10 boards. With MasterCraft’s extensive hinged under-seat storage and plentiful above-boat shade options, boaters can now load up for a long, fun-filled day out on the water.

Fun and Athletic

New for 2023, the XT20 received upgraded surf devices and a ballast upgrade of over 1,000 pounds, meaning cleaner and more customizable waves than ever before. The XT20 is also equipped with MasterCraft’s innovative SurfStar to ensure every rider receives the very best wake and wave, no matter the skill level or activity. Additionally, the new XT20 can come equipped with FastFill to quickly fill and drain ballast in under four minutes.

Durable and Reliable

MasterCraft uses a thicker gelcoat, billet aluminum accents, triple density foam, and the finest upholstery in the industry to ensure unparalleled durability and reliability. The XT20 also comes with a custom-built trailer created with premium quality steel and double-welded seams for strength.

CONNECTED TECHNOLOGY

With new technology features and telematic sensors in each 2023 model, MasterCraft boats are now smarter than ever. Standard onboard telematics provide the ability to stay connected to the boat remotely. Leveraging the new MasterCraft Connect app, boaters can monitor their boat’s health, view and share critical data with their crew members, and alert their local dealer for service needs.

The new MasterCraft Connect app also allows boaters to search nearby food and fuel spots, help find friends via GPS capabilities and locate marinas and boat ramps close by. Additionally, boaters can now track past boat trips, find favorite spots, and record their latest sets – and share all that with friends, family, and other MasterCraft owners.

ENHANCED AUDIO

MasterCraft has partnered with Klipsch to continue to elevate the audio experience. For 2023, MasterCraft’s dash and audio packages now give boaters the ability to dial-in their audio preferences through customizable dashes.

New for 2023, all boats 22 feet and larger in the XT, X, and XStar families will come with six standard interior speakers to spread the sound around the entire cockpit and the NXT22 and 24 will allow boaters to add speakers as an advanced audio option. Boaters will also have more freedom than ever before to customize their tower audio by selecting up to 4 tower speakers.

In addition to functional improvements, MasterCraft has implemented stylish cosmetic updates for all audio systems. Klipsch Audio speaker grills have been redesigned across all speaker sizes to provide a cleaner, more modern appearance.

PREMIUM POWER

MasterCraft’s exclusive partnership with Ilmor Marine has enabled boaters to utilize the most efficient, high performance towboat engines available. For 2023, captains behind the wheel of a MasterCraft are able to upgrade to the new Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L engine. With 630 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque, the all-new Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L is the world’s most powerful towboat engine

UNMATCHED COMFORT

Thanks to years of research and development, MasterCraft’s thoughtful designs and innovations not only provide the smoothest, driest ride, but also the most comfortable and ergonomic seating in the market. From triple density foam and premium upholstery to premium innovations like transom lounge seats, a convertible rear bench and more, MasterCraft boats deliver more comfort for all-day boating.

New for 2023, an optional flip-down swim step has been added. Deployed by the use of a single hand, the step easily flips down to allow easy entry into and out of the water. In addition, the new 2023 XT, X and XStar models have a step-pad in the rear seat to make the transition in and out of the boat stable and convenient.

For comfort, convenience and protection for your family on hot summer days, there are an array of improvements to MasterCraft’s canvas options for 2023. MasterCraft biminis can now accommodate up to six boards, with storage for four boards up top and two underneath the bimini. All bimini pockets are integrated for a clean, intentional look. Combined with standard clamping board racks, MasterCraft now has the most board storage in the industry.

Captains will appreciate the optional power helm seat offered for the 2023 model year lineup. With this premium option, raise or lower the driver's seat at the press of a button for the ultimate comfort, convenience, and personalization.

Finally, those who tube and ski behind any MasterCraft model will amplify their behind-the-boat experience with the newly designed pop-up ski pylon, which takes one small twist to raise and lower.

The XT20 along with the new lineup of models and features for 2023 are now available at a MasterCraft dealer near you. To learn more about the all-new XT20, visit www.mastercraft.com/boats/xt20. For more information about 2023 features and innovations, visit www.mastercraft.com or @mcboatcompany on all social media platforms.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

