OCEARCH Launches Meet a Shark Sweepstakes, Giving individuals the opportunity to Join Them on An Upcoming Shark Research Expedition

Park City, Utah, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You have a chance to join the OCEARCH crew aboard the M/V OCEARCH for the unique opportunity to meet a white shark on an upcoming ocean research expedition. Explore new waters and help us collect crucial scientific data that allows us to return our oceans to balance and abundance.

OCEARCH’s Meet A Shark Sweepstakes will award one fan and a guest to join them for 5 days on an upcoming ocean research expedition. The lucky winner will be able to watch some of the world's top shark researchers at work and have the opportunity to meet and tag a white shark.

In addition to the grand prize trip, there will also be 100 prize pack winners chosen throughout the sweepstakes. Prize packs include an OCEARCH hoodie, hat, sun shirt and gifts from longtime OCEARCH partners and socially responsible brands Costa Sunglasses and YETI.

Grand Prize Trip Includes:

5 day trip of a lifetime for the winner & and a guest

Meet & tag a shark on an upcoming ocean research expedition

Roundtrip air transportation plus $500 cash

Two prize packs

100 Prize Packs Include:

OCEARCH Hoodie, Sun Shirt and Hat

Choice of a pair of Costa Sunglasses

Custom YETI Rambler 20oz Travel Mug

Make a donation for your chance to win the grand prize trip or one of the 100 prize packs. No Purchase necessary. Head to MeetAShark.Com for more information on the sweepstakes and official rules.

OCEARCH will be heading on their 44th Ocean Research Expedition this month, bringing unprecedented white shark research back to Atlantic Canada for the 5th year. This expedition will help researchers increase the sample size of their Western North Atlantic White Shark Study and collect data for 25 different science projects. Expedition Atlantic Canada will take place from July 22 - August 12. Learn more about OCEARCH’s Upcoming Expedition here.

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Our mission is to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S and abroad. OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry), and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white sharks, tiger sharks, and more. OCEARCH provides a free open-sourced Shark Tracking service and app that allows scientists, educators, and fans alike to learn about the never before documented movements of our ocean's animals. OCEARCH’s research is proudly supported by Costa Sunglasses, YETI, SeaWorld, Ulysse Nardin, Blundstone, Cisco Brewers, Jefferson’s Bourbon, Rogue Sharks and our educational home Jacksonville University. Learn more at ocearch.org.