Take the Weight Off Your Shoulders (Literally) and Hike With High Sierra Pack Goats

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those looking for a nontraditional outdoor adventure are encouraged to check out High Sierra Pack Goats in Carson City, Nevada. Designed for novice to avid hikers and nature lovers, this adventure company offers morning walks through quiet neighborhoods, river walks that boast impressive views of the Carson Range, and, starting in July, multi-day hiking packages for travelers who are looking for more expansive hiking journeys. Food and water are included in all hiking experiences, which the goats will carry, and participants must be at least 13 years old.

Started by founder and outdoor enthusiast Jodie Gullickson after she thru-hiked the 172-mile Tahoe Rim Trail in 2021 with her team of goats, High Sierra Pack Goats is the first Sierra Nevada experience where hikers can get to know a pack of goats while they trek alongside one another.

"The goats are so much fun, and they each have their own little personality," Gullickson said. "The client may choose a favorite goat, but the goat tends to choose a favorite person, too."

Gullickson's goats provide plenty of personality throughout hiking expeditions and will likely pull at travelers' heartstrings. Bosco, the pack leader, makes his presence known with his tall posture and commanding presence. Jon Snow is known to pick a favorite person in each group and stay near them with the sweetest companionship. Oatcake keeps a lookout over the trail to ensure everyone is safe. There's even a baby pack goat, Stoic, who is in training and joins the hikes to learn from the big kids. Pun intended. Last but not least, Sharkey lives for the camera and is the designated "selfie" goat.

Costs for the experiences vary with morning walks costing $65 per person, eight-mile out-and-back river walks costing $90 and multi-day packages up to $3,800 per couple, and $1,200 per additional person, for a three-day, two-night adventure Gullickson calls "luxury in the wilderness." There is a four-person limit per trip.

Recently, Gullickson increased her herd, which she lovingly calls The Goateo, to nine goats. For more information, including how to book, see visitcarsoncity.com/attractions/high-sierra-pack-goats/.

About Visit Carson City:

Carson City is where history lives and adventure awaits. Carson City boasts an array of outdoor adventures, restaurants, golf courses, historical attractions, museums, gaming opportunities and a plethora of events and entertainment. Visitors will find plenty of exciting activities and experiences to choose from. In the heart of the action, Carson City is nestled just minutes from the legendary Lake Tahoe, electrifying Reno, historic Virginia City and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range. For more information, go to Visit Carson City's website at visitcarsoncity.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Shearer | KPS3

nicole.shearer@kps3.com

Related Images











Image 1: High Sierra Pack Goats





Visitors to Carson City, Nevada, can now enjoy an all-new outdoor experience with High Sierra Pack Goats.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment