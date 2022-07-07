Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q2 2022

Harvest volumes for Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021:
|Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|Lerøy Aurora
|4.4
|5.2
|9.3
|14.2
|Lerøy Midt
|14.1
|14.9
|25.9
|31.4
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|14.5
|16.6
|30.0
|33.3
|Total
|33.1
|36.7
|65.2
|78.9
|of which volume trout
|5.8
|4.5
|10.0
|8.7
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|Total volume
|18.6
|16.3
|43.8
|42.1
|of which volume cod
|3.8
|3.2
|13.9
|14.4
The complete Q2 2022 report will be released on 24 August 2022 at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.