Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q2 2022

English Norwegian

Harvest volumes for Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Lerøy Aurora 4.4 5.2 9.3 14.2 Lerøy Midt 14.1 14.9 25.9 31.4 Lerøy Sjøtroll 14.5 16.6 30.0 33.3 Total 33.1 36.7 65.2 78.9 of which volume trout 5.8 4.5 10.0 8.7 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Total volume 18.6 16.3 43.8 42.1 of which volume cod 3.8 3.2 13.9 14.4

The complete Q2 2022 report will be released on 24 August 2022 at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.