Blavity Inc. Brings Its First Ever Music Lineup to AfroTech Conference

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc ., the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today announced it has entered the festival circuit as they will feature for the first-time ever, a full music lineup at the annual AfroTech Conference 2022. During the nation's largest tech conference for Black innovators and founders, to be held on November 13-17, 2022 in Austin, TX, prominent Black artists will take the stage to perform for over 10,000 conference attendees.



The two-day inaugural musical lineup will include performances from Bas, Bia, Zaytoven, DJ Moma, The Sauce Trio, DJ Millie, Chief Cleopatra, Mélat, DJ Stakz, and DJ Hella Yella. There will be official after parties by Broccoli City and RNB House Party with more to be announced.

The AfroTech Conference 2022 will feature the signature pillars attendees have come to know from AfroTech including exclusive programming, panels and Q&As with the world's top Black innovators, the AfroTech Cup Pitch Competition (CPG) and AlphaNoire Web3 Pitch Competition, sought-after networking, and now for the first time its newly added live music series, all with the mission of bringing the Black tech, Web3 and business community together for connection, celebration and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to bring such incredible musical talent to the AfroTech stage, and expand the AfroTech Franchise to include a music festival. This is especially fitting since our annual conference is being held in the live music capital of the world,” said Morgan DeBaun, CEO of Blavity, Inc., owner of AfroTech. “We are also excited to host our conference live and in-person after hosting it in a metaverse the last two years. The addition of our live music festival truly rounds out the entire AfroTech experience as we celebrate Black and multicultural innovators, and these rising creative artists.”

To purchase your tickets for the 2022 AfroTech Conference taking place at the Austin Convention Center and surrounding entertainment venues located in the heart of Austin, please visit https://www.experience.afrotech.com/afrotech-conference .

Journalists interested in covering the event may apply for credentials here . Please note, an application does not guarantee entry.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, Blavity Culture Ad Network and Blavity TV.

