English French

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF

Under the liquidity agreement, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2022:

- 819,968 REXEL shares

- € 6,597,425

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- € 8,211,229

During the period from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 were executed:

- 6,802 purchase transactions

- 6,721 transactions for sale

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 5,632,971 REXEL shares and 105,161,633 euros at the time of purchase

- 5,009,297 REXEL shares and 95,195,214 euros for sale

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of over 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €14.7 billion in 2021.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Sara DU REAU



Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 6 60 31 77 72



+33 1 53 96 83 92 sara.dureau@rexel.com



tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment