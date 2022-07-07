Benefits of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Have Led to the Development of an Entirely New Creator Economy, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global non-fungible token (NFT) market stands at US$ 34 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at an astounding CAGR of 25% during the forecast years (2022-2032). The market is set to surge owing to the changing dynamics in digital content creation and the asset ownership space.



NFTs are crypto tokens created using hash algorithms and tied to a digital asset such as a video clip, JPEG, or PNG, as well as physical assets such as real estate, all while utilising Blockchain technology. NFT presents great investment opportunity and has numerous use cases in the economic sector.

ICT infrastructure developments are one of the primary drivers for the growth of the non-fungible token market. Due to the availability of digital platforms to mint, sell, price, and bid for NFTs, they are both, cost- and time-effective; however, there are certain revenue generation complexities.

Digital transactions are on the rise and this is predicted to have a beneficial impact on the non-fungible token business space. Moreover, digital assets are defined as anything that is uniquely identifiable and is stored digitally that can be used to realize an underlying value. As a result of NFTs, new modalities of monetisation and ownership are becoming a reality, and it is reasonable to predict that their widespread adoption will have an important impact on a wide range of businesses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global non-fungible token market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 25% to be valued at US$ 316.7 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 652.1% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under category type, digital assets dominate the market and are estimated to exceed US$ 262.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 26.2%.

APAC dominated the market by holding 45.5% market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its position.

Collectively, artwork and collectibles are likely to represent 52.9% of the overall market share in 2022.

Demand for non-fungible tokens is expected to surge at CAGRs of 35.3% and 22.2% in the Americas and EMEA, respectively, over the forecast period.

Development of Market

The NFT space has expanded significantly, particularly during the pandemic period, from raising digital cats to programming asset ownership. Collaboration is the key to successfully creating, minting, and selling NFTs.

Individual producers and collectors may be able to handle this more simply, while corporations may find it tough, necessitating the use of professionals. Owing to this, market participants are developing long-term constructive collaborations with enterprises, businesses, and governments to aid easing the NFT business, which will lead to consistency in their revenue generation.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent non-fungible token market players are Art Blocks, Axie Infinity, Cloudflare Inc., CryptoKitties, Dapper Labs Inc., Dolphin Entertainment Inc., Foundation, Funko, Gemini Trust Company LLC., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Ozone Networks Inc., PLBY Group Inc., Rarible, Semidot Infotech, Takung Art Co. Ltd., The Sandbox, and YellowHeart LLC.

For instance :

In April 2021, Cloudflare introduced a new API that takes an ERC-721 token ID and contact address and sets it on a video. This way, every video on stream can be represented with an NFT.

In Nov. 2021, Dolphin Entertainment announced the launch of Creature Chronicles: Exiled Aliens, the content studio's first generative NFT collection.

In June 2022, Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands, which invests in non-fungible tokens and Metaverse projects, put in over US$ 1.5 billion across more than 340 investments.





Non-Fungible Token Industry Research by Category

NFT Market by Asset Type : Physical Assets Digital Assets Metadata

NFT Market by Category : Artwork Collectibles Domain Names Gaming Identity Memes Metaverse Music and Media Real-world Assets Sport Items Tickets Virtual items Others

NFT Market by End Use : Personal Commercial

NFT Market by Region : Americas EMEA Asia Pacific







More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global non-fungible token (NFT) market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of asset type (physical assets, digital assets, metadata), category (artwork, collectibles, domain names, identity, memes, Metaverse, music and media, real-world assets, sports items, tickets, virtual items, others), and end use (personal, commercial), across major regions of the world (Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific).

