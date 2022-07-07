SecureSpace Acquires Self Storage Facility in Denver, Colorado

Denver, CO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding into the Mountain States, SecureSpace Self Storage announces its newest acquisition in Denver’s booming Park Hill neighborhood.

Situated at 7200 E 36th Avenue, the three-story property offers 56,707 rentable square feet of 100% climate-controlled units. The store opened in the spring of 2019, is 96% occupied, and includes covered loading for a comfortable customer experience in any weather. Minutes from downtown, just a quarter-mile from the I-70 corridor, and located on the busy Quebec Street corridor - where nearly 70,000 vehicles pass by daily - the facility is ideally positioned for the growing local community.

Nathan McElmurry, the company's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, states, “We have been circling the Denver market for some time and landed on the perfect opportunity with this store. It is surrounded by fantastic retail - much of it brand new, an established neighborhood and an incredible number of cranes putting up class-A multifamily buildings. The immediate area is positively booming and we are thrilled to now be a part of the neighborhood.”

The facility will be rebranded as SecureSpace Park Hill Denver, and the leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style. As with all SecureSpace properties, free WiFi will be provided throughout, and a contactless rental process will be implemented immediately.

All SecureSpace locations feature a state-of-the-art security system monitored by in-store staff and our offsite security team to ensure maximum visibility. This location will provide a smart keypad to ensure controlled visits to the facility.

SecureSpace Park Hill Denver is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.



About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self-storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.



As a vertically integrated self-storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 50 stores operating and under construction. Please visit InsitePG.com to learn more.