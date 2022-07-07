Construction Begins on Gainesville, Florida's Newest Active Adult Community at Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") has announced the start of site preparation and construction of its new amenity- and program-rich Experiential Living Community in the heart of Gainesville's Celebration Pointe development. Completion is expected in early 2024.

The Experiential Living community at Celebration Pointe will feature 180 one- and two-bedroom smart apartment homes, also including dens, a nearly 4,000-square-foot rooftop lounge, bar and entertainment area, state-of-the-art fitness center and workout studio featuring on-demand fitness programs and a personalized fitness coach, hospitality-style gathering areas, a tech bar and bistro, a dog park and so much more. Utilizing technology within the community and the development of an Experiential Living App, residents will have access to third-party services and conveniences, making their lifestyle truly care-free. Nestled in the heart of Celebration Pointe, the community will allow residents to live in the epicenter of Gainesville's emerging dining, social and cultural scene, and enjoy curated services and a unique brand of destination resort living.

Project partners are being led by Discovery Development Group in concert with interior designer Discovery Design Concepts, both subsidiaries of Discovery Senior Living. Consultants include Architectural Concepts Inc., and financial partners Bank of Oklahoma and Sabra Healthcare.

"Celebration Pointe is fast emerging as one of the most exciting, mixed-use developments in Central Florida," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "This community will enable residents to walk to dining, recreation and entertainment, all while living in a high-tech residential setting that delivers unprecedented flexibility, unparalleled programming and a choice-driven lifestyle experience that's going to be a step forward for the industry."

Based in Bonita Springs, Florida, Discovery Senior Living currently owns and/or operates a national and regionally-based multi-branded portfolio of 111 communities across 19 states. The company's 23-community concentration in Florida is the second-largest of any state across its growing portfolio.

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Discovery Development Group is a division of Discovery Senior Living and specializes in seniors housing design and construction. The in-house development agency brings to fruition forward-thinking designs for new builds, as well as experience-focused remodels of existing Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. Since its inception in 2013, Discovery Development Group has delivered multiple, award-winning, new startup communities, as well as complete redesigns of existing communities across the Discovery portfolio.

Discovery Design Concepts is an affiliate of Discovery Senior Living, specializing in seniors housing interior design. The in-house design agency provides forward-thinking designs for new builds, as well as design renovations of existing Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. By conceptualizing and designing new, transitional amenity areas and features that blend stylish design with practicality for today's seniors and tomorrow's, Discovery Design Concepts elevates residents' lifestyles in Discovery communities and creates new resident experiences consistent with the company's "Experiential Living" philosophy. Since its inception in 2019, Discovery Design Concepts has executed almost 10 million dollars in designer remodel and new-construction design projects.

Heidi LaVanway, Vice President of Marketing

HLaVanway@DiscoveryMGT.com| 239.301.5330

