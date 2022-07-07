New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290014/?utm_source=GNW





The global synthetic aperture radar market is expected to grow from $3.35 billion in 2021 to $3.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The synthetic aperture radar market is expected to grow to $5.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%.



The synthetic aperture radar market consists of sales of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems services by entities (organization, sole traders, and partnerships) that produces fine-resolution images from a resolution-limited radar system. A synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is an active sensor that sends microwave signals and receives back the backscattered signals from the Earth’s surface.



The main components of synthetic aperture radar market are receiver, transmitter, and antenna.Receiver refers to the radar system that receives electrical signals.



The SAR has different platforms such as airborne and ground.The modes for synthetic aperture radar are single mode and multimode.



SAR has various frequency bands such as X band, L band, S band, C band, K, Ku, Ka, band, and UHF/VHF band. These synthetic aperture radar systems are used in applications that are military and defense and monitoring and exploration.



North America was the largest region in the synthetic aperture radar market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the synthetic aperture radar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The synthetic aperture radar market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides synthetic aperture radar market statistics, including synthetic aperture radar industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a synthetic aperture radar market share, detailed synthetic aperture radar market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the synthetic aperture radar industry. This synthetic aperture radar market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



An increase in the investment in the UAVs for surveillance and attacks is contributing to the growth of the synthetic aperture radar market.UAVs are used in numerous occurrences due to their advancement in safety.



With their remote-control abilities, drones monitor locations, communicate possible hazards, they notify threatening conditions like oil and gas refineries, pipelines, and flare stacks.Drone Technology is employed in the military during high-risk periods.



MILSAR SAR/MTI Radar is designed to be used on airborne platforms for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, deterrence, and attack operations. For instance, according to Hindu data 2021, an Indian national daily, India is set to finalize a long-conceived proposal to procure 30 multi-mission armed Predator drones from the U.S. for the three services at a cost of nearly $3 billion (around ?22,000 crores). Thus, increase in investments in the UAVs for surveillance will drive the growth of the synthetic aperture radar market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the synthetic aperture radar market.Many companies are developing new products to provide and enhanced experience to its users.



For instance, in March 2019, American multinational aerospace and defense company, Raytheon has developed a new version of its air-to-ground Advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (ASARS-2B) to be mounted on Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady surveillance aircraft. The ASARS-2B has double the surveillance range of its predecessor, the ASARS-2A system while maintaining the same mapping and imagery resolution.



In April 2020, General Atomics, a US-based energy and defense corporation acquired Neva Ridge Technologies for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will bring Neva Ridge Technologies team on board to enhance general atomics capabilities.



Neva Ridge Technologies is a Colorado-based company that provides synthetic aperture radar technology and services.



The countries covered in the synthetic aperture radar market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

