Baseball Equipment Global Market Report 2022

The global baseball equipment market is expected to grow from $15.0 billion in 2021 to $15.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The baseball equipment market is expected to grow to $17.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.



The baseball equipment market consists of sales of baseball equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide baseball products.Baseball is a bat-and-ball game played between two opposite teams, typically of nine players in each team, that take turns batting and fielding.



Baseball equipment used are helmets, gloves, equipment bags, jockstraps, cleats, arm guards, chest protectors, jerseys and others that protect, entertain the players and avoid dangerous accidents during the tournaments.



The main type of products in baseball equipment market are bat, helmet, equipment bag, gloves and others.Bat is a solid wooden, round or hollow aluminum bat used for the game baseball.



These products are bought depending on buyer type such as individual, institutional and promotional. Baseball equipment are distributed through various channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others.



North America was the largest region in the baseball equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the baseball equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government focus on different tournaments and leagues is driving the growth of the baseball equipment market.Governments have been focusing on increasing participation in baseball as a professional sport.



Baseball is helping to increase health awareness is boosting the global baseball equipment industry. For instance, in February 2019, the U.S. government introduced a four-day, both on and off-field athlete development program to offer better guidance to the participants on different tournaments and leagues. Therefore, the government’s focus on different tournaments and leagues drives the baseball equipment market rapidly.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the baseball equipment market.Various stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing advanced equipment which improves performance.



For instance, US based human motion learning systems company, K-Motion’s, K-Vest places sensors on a batter’s upper torso, pelvis, and lead arm and hand to capture motion for a detailed analysis of swing efficiency. These sensors gather data points, which are transmitted to a laptop and turned into a 3D rendering of swing mechanics, which can be later analyzed to improve game performance.



In 2020, Compass Diversified Holdings, a US-based investment holding company, has acquired Marucci Sports for a purchase price of $200 million.This acquisition will further enlarge Marucci’s best-in-class product portfolio, penetrate new markets, and develop the brand’s presence internationally.



Marucci Sports is an American sports manufacturing company that manufacturers baseball equipment.



The countries covered in the baseball equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

