The highly anticipated Fabulosa collection from the team who brought you Bohemia

NFT enthusiasts on the Solana and Ethereum blockchain are gearing up for one of summer's highly anticipated mints, Fabulosa. The collection is brought to you by the team of Bohemia, an established and well-known Solana project.

Fabulosa brings a much-needed innovation to the raffle meta loved by the NFT community by offering a state-of-the-art gamified raffle application. Holders can configure and cast magical spells, allowing them to win epic and life-changing rewards from the Magical Treasury.

The Fabulosas are created by Bohemia’s artist GringoGrass, who is already known for creating the compelling art for the Bohemia collection. He has now stepped up his game and created a collection that takes generative art to a whole other level.

The Fabulosas represent mythical animals created by merging all different types of animals into one. Depending on how you look at the Fabulosas, you will discover more and more mythical animals.

