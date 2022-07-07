Associa Chicagoland Promotes Carrie Surratt To Regional Director

CHICAGO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana, is pleased to announce that Carrie Surratt, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, has been promoted to the position of regional director. In her new role, Mrs. Surratt will be responsible for building and maintaining the company’s growing client base throughout northwest Indiana and southeast Illinois. She previously served as a community manager, focused on day-to-day operations with an emphasis on development and maintenance of client and employee relationships.

Mrs. Surratt joined Associa in 2021 and is a proven industry leader with more than 20 years’ community association management experience. She holds Association Management Specialist (AMS®), Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). Mrs. Surratt is also an active member of the Illinois Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI - Illinois) and currently serves on that chapter’s board of directors.

“Carrie Surratt is a results-driven leader who has a vast amount of demonstrated experience at both the field and management levels,” said Stephanie Skelley, AMS®, CMCA®, Associa Chicagoland branch president. “We are thrilled that she has elected to continue her career with the best community management team in the Chicagoland area.”

