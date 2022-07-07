Result of AGM

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 7 July 2022.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
19,771,55986.941,444,53212.8523,8880.2126,630
29,077,00783.891,436,41413.27306,7902.84445,267
39,353,13584.621,447,64913.10252,5402.28213,285
49,324,27284.781,454,57713.23219,1321.99268,628
59,464,44485.151,476,23313.28174,0901.57151,842
69,626,16986.191,429,81912.80112,4281.0198,193
79,505,47285.951,443,26413.05110,2591.00206,548
89,347,50285.031,416,45212.88229,3862.09273,269
99,376,07784.781,462,21713.22220,7012.00207,614
109,772,09686.931,443,26412.8426,3870.2324,862
119,717,83086.451,489,98913.2632,8510.2925,939

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 572,170,283 as at 7 July 2022, 1.9% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53