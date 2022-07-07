Result of AGM

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 7 July 2022.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 9,771,559 86.94 1,444,532 12.85 23,888 0.21 26,630 2 9,077,007 83.89 1,436,414 13.27 306,790 2.84 445,267 3 9,353,135 84.62 1,447,649 13.10 252,540 2.28 213,285 4 9,324,272 84.78 1,454,577 13.23 219,132 1.99 268,628 5 9,464,444 85.15 1,476,233 13.28 174,090 1.57 151,842 6 9,626,169 86.19 1,429,819 12.80 112,428 1.01 98,193 7 9,505,472 85.95 1,443,264 13.05 110,259 1.00 206,548 8 9,347,502 85.03 1,416,452 12.88 229,386 2.09 273,269 9 9,376,077 84.78 1,462,217 13.22 220,701 2.00 207,614 10 9,772,096 86.93 1,443,264 12.84 26,387 0.23 24,862 11 9,717,830 86.45 1,489,989 13.26 32,851 0.29 25,939

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 572,170,283 as at 7 July 2022, 1.9% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

