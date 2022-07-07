New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Batter and Breader Premixes Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290012/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Newly Weds Foods, Bowman Ingredients, Bunge North America Inc, Solina, Arcadia Foods, Xiamen Uprisingstar Foodstuffs Co. Ltd, Zhuhai Yitong Industrial Co. Ltd, Pt. Primera Panca Dwima, Brf Ingredients, Kyoei Food Co. Ltd., and Thai Nisshin Technomic Co. Ltd.



The global batter and breader premixes market is expected to grow from $2.18 billion in 2021 to $2.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The batter and breader premixes market is expected to grow to $2.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The batter and breader premixes market consist of sales of batter and breader premixes by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are granulated flakes or powders used as food additives or coatings to improve the taste and texture of food items. Batter and breader premixes are mainly used in the processed food and convenience foods industry.



The main batter types include adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter and customized batter.Adhesion batter are formulated to adhere to an outer coating such as a breading to the surface of a substrate.



The different breader types include crums and flakes and flour and starch. The batter and breader premixes crop types include cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, other crops, having batter applications including meat, seafood, vegetables and other batter applications.



North America was the largest region in the batter and breader premixes market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the batter and breader premixes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The batter & breader premixes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides batter & breader premixes market statistics, including batter & breader premixes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a batter & breader premixes market share, detailed batter & breader premixes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the batter & breader premixes industry. This batter & breader premixes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Rising global consumption of packaged meat products is expected to drive the batter and breader premixes market.The demand for meat has increased as consumers’ average disposable income has increased.



In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the consumption of packaged meat products is on the rise.For example, in USA, per capita consumption increased each year, reaching 264 pounds per person in 2020.



Premixes are used to enhance the flavor of meat products. As a result, growing consumption of packaged meat products is promoting market growth.



New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the batter and breader premixes market.In the food processing and convenience foods industries, batter and breader premixes are frequently utilized.



The rise in demand for batter premixes like tempura batter and adhesion batter, as well as breader premixes like breadcrumbs, is due to the fact that they assist maintain end-product quality.It also adds value to food by encouraging food ingredient manufacturers to spend in research and development and launch new products to the market.



These multinational players additionally provide customized blends and systems as part of their solutions.



In June 2019, Associated British Foods plc, a UK-based food and retailing company that has various brands producing batters entered into a joint venture with Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd for an undisclosed amount. . This joint venture was established in China for establishing sales distribution and manufacturing of yeast and bakery ingredients. Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Wilmar International Limited food processing company.



The countries covered in the batter and breader premixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290012/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________