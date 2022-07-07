Dr. John Paggioli Shared Information On Chronic Pain In A New Online Interview

NORWALK, Conn., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new online interview, Dr. John Paggioli of the Eastern CT Pain Treatment Center discusses the causes and treatment of chronic pain. Dr. Paggioli is an expert on chronic pain and has been helping patients find relief for several years. In the interview, he provides valuable information on the different types of chronic pain, how to identify them, and the various treatment options available. He also offers advice on managing chronic pain and living a healthy, productive life.



He said, "Chronic pain is a serious and debilitating condition that can significantly impact a person's happiness and quality of life. Therefore, it is important to seek treatment from a qualified medical professional."

He said there are different chronic pain types, like nociceptive pain, neuropathic pain, and central sensitization. Nociceptive pain is caused by the activation of nociceptors, which are sensory receptors that respond to tissue damage. This type of pain can be acute or chronic. Acute nociceptive pain is a normal response to an injury and usually goes away as the tissue heals.

Chronic pain, on the other hand, persists even after the tissue has healed. This type of pain is often caused by inflammation. Neuropathic pain is caused by damage to the nervous system. This can be due to disease, injury, or surgery. Central sensitization is a condition where the central nervous system becomes hyperexcitable. This can be caused by chronic pain or other conditions like fibromyalgia.

Dr. Paggioli said that chronic pain is a complex problem, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Treatment options vary depending on the type of pain, its severity, and the underlying cause. He said that treatment often includes a combination of medication, physical therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, psychological support, and interventional treatments under fluoroscopy including steroid injections, radiofrequency ablation of sensory branches to joints and the spine, and spinal cord stimulation usually for failed back surgery syndrome.

Chronic pain can be challenging to live with, but there are treatments available that can help improve quality of life. He said, "The first step is to visit your primary care physician to diagnose chronic pain. Then, they will likely refer you to a pain specialist for further evaluation."

If you are living with chronic pain, be sure to talk to your doctor about all of your treatment options and find the one that is right for you. When asked about the best way to manage chronic pain, Dr. Paggioli said, "The best way to manage chronic pain is to work with a pain management specialist to develop a treatment plan that is tailored to your individual needs."

He also stressed the importance of staying active and engaged in life. "It is important to stay active and engaged in life, despite chronic pain. There are many ways to do this, and it is important to find an activity or activities that you find meaningful and enjoy.

About Dr. John Paggioli:

Dr. John Paggioli is the founder of Eastern CT Pain Treatment Center. He has been helping patients find relief from chronic pain for many years. He is an expert on chronic pain and has extensive experience in diagnosing and treating chronic pain conditions.

