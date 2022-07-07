Minutes from the Yara Extraordinary General Meeting

English Norwegian

Oslo, 7 July 2022: The extraordinary general meeting of Yara International ASA today approved the internal reorganization by way of a demerger and triangular merger and share capital increase in the company in line with the proposals in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice. The purpose of the internal reorganisation is to prepare for the contemplated IPO of Yara Clean Ammonia.



The full minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on Yara's website:



About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.



