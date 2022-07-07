Hoverfly Technologies Names Bill Maesalu as Chief Financial Officer

SANFORD, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoverfly Technologies Inc. is thrilled to announce Bill Maesalu has joined the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Bill will lead Hoverfly's global finance organization and financial activities, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, internal audit, and treasury. Maesalu's hire follows Hoverfly's successful spring bridge raise and strong first half order intake.

"Bill's extensive experience as a CFO for both large and small manufacturing firms makes him an ideal fit for this critical period of rapid growth at Hoverfly," said Hoverfly President and COO Steve Walters. "We are extremely happy to welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions in financial leadership and management during this exciting time as we transition out of start-up mode and begin to scale our operations to meet the high order demands from our DoD customers."

Bill, a CPA, graduated from Bentley University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. His career started as a cost accountant at Texas Instruments in Houston before moving to Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC). After leaving Coopers, Bill moved to the Stanley Works where he spent time as an Internal Auditor before moving to the corporate accounting group where he supervised financial reporting. Next, Bill moved to Rexam PLC and had multiple roles leading to VP of Finance for a major international division. After Rexam, Bill spent the past 25 years as a CFO for multiple capital equipment manufacturing companies. Most recently he was the CFO of an environmental equipment supplier.

"I've admired Hoverfly's team and technology, and I'm excited to join a company that has not only been successful but also has the potential for considerable growth in the near future," said new CFO Bill Maesalu. "I look forward to working with a talented team to continue to build on the great success Hoverfly has seen in recent years."

