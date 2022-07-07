KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos releases V-Ray 6 for 3ds Max, a major upgrade to its all-in-one photorealistic rendering software. Artists can now use powerful new world-building and workflow tools to quickly distribute 3D objects, generate detailed 3D surfaces and add procedural clouds to create beautiful custom skies, helping them do more without additional plugins. V-Ray 6 for 3ds Max also introduces a cloud collaboration tool to speed up reviews and approvals.

Chaos Scatter enables artists to easily populate their scenes with millions of 3D objects to produce natural-looking landscapes and environments without adjusting objects by hand. Objects can now be distributed, spaced and randomized with a system that is built to conserve memory, even more so when used with V-Ray Proxy objects that only load at render time. To help users get started with Chaos Scatter, there are free 3D models and scatter presets available in the Chaos Cosmos content library.

New procedural clouds, built on technology from Enscape, have been added to the V-Ray Sun and Sky system, so artists can create custom skies. Artists can now easily simulate a variety of cloud types and weather conditions, from partly cloudy to overcast. When these clouds are ray traced with V-Ray, they respond accurately to lights, shadows and volumetric effects, rendering them as realistic as possible. Procedural clouds can also be animated to create dynamic time-lapse skies and streaming streaks of sunlight.

VRayEnmesh is a powerful new tool that tiles patterns of 3D geometry across objects to create complex surfaces at the highest level of detail. Because the surfaces are created with full 3D geometry, it's ideal for making intricate panels, fences and fabrics that can be viewed at close range. VRayEnmesh efficiently generates huge amounts of geometry at render time, without bogging down scene performance.

V-Ray 6 for 3ds Max also incorporates a free Chaos Cloud Collaboration service that shares images from V-Ray to Chaos Cloud. Clients, team members and other stakeholders can now easily review, markup and comment at any time, streamlining the process for everyone involved in the project.



Other new features include:

Upgraded V-Ray Frame Buffer – An improved V-Ray Frame Buffer includes a 360° panorama viewer, a flip composition button, helpful composition guides and the option to share renders via Chaos Cloud.





To see V-Ray 6 for 3ds Max in action, watch the What's New video or register for the upcoming webinar on July 28, 2022.

Pricing and Availability

V-Ray 6 for 3ds Max is available now. Starting with V-Ray 6, V-Ray subscription licenses work for all supported host applications to include 3ds Max, Cinema 4D, Houdini, Maya, Nuke, Revit, Rhino, SketchUp and Unreal. V-Ray 6 is available in three packages:

V-Ray Solo:

Works with all supported host applications

Fixed license for use on one computer (cannot be shared between users)

Includes access to the Chaos Cosmos content library

$466.80 per year. Also available as a monthly or three-year subscription

V-Ray Premium:

Works with all supported host applications

Floating license for use on any computer (can be shared by multiple users)

Includes additional Chaos applications: Phoenix, Player, Scans and Vantage

Includes access to the Chaos Cosmos content library

20 Chaos Cloud credits per year

$694.80 per year. Also available as a monthly or three-year subscription

V-Ray Enterprise:

Includes everything in V-Ray Premium with a discount for purchasing five or more seats

$598.80 per year. Also available as a three-year subscription for a further discount



Customers with perpetual licenses of V-Ray 3 for 3ds Max, V-Ray Next for 3ds Max or V-Ray 5 for 3ds Max can upgrade their perpetual licenses to V-Ray 6 for 3ds Max, or switch to a new subscription package at a discount.



About Chaos

Chaos develops visualization technologies that empower artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. The firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray®, has been honored with both an Academy Award® and an Engineering Emmy® for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering in motion pictures and television.

In 2022, Chaos merged with Enscape, a leading provider of real-time rendering and design workflow technology for the AEC industry. Enscape offers innovative solutions that connect directly into modeling software, integrating design and visualization workflows seamlessly into one. Together, the newly combined company is creating an end-to-end ecosystem of 3D visualization tools accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit chaos.com and enscape3d.com.

