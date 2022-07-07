Executive Director of Destination Southern Maryland Appointed to Historic St. Mary’s City Commission

St. Mary's City, Maryland, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Executive Director of Destination Southern Maryland, Lucille Walker, was sworn in today to the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission for a term of four years from July 1, 2022.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appointed Walker to the position, thanking her for “making this strong personal and professional commitment to serve the best interests of our citizens. I know we will succeed in our goal to make a positive difference for all Marylanders, especially with your assistance and support.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to being part of the great potential of Historic St. Mary’s City, a cornerstone of Maryland and of the soon-to-be designated National Heritage Area,” said Walker. She has been committed to advancing the vision and mission of the state-based Southern Maryland Heritage Area, serving as executive director and leading the current initiative to bring the region to national attention through designation in the United States Congress.

Walker noted that Southern Maryland is where Maryland began, from the European perspective, and that it is at Historic St. Mary’s City where religious freedom was codified into law for the first time ever in the entire western world. “This is an essential, international human right,” said Walker. She also noted that “this land is originally Piscataway land, and we must honor that legacy and that of those whose labor was forced and enslaved…the stories of survival and resistance inform all of our history. It is the story of the human spirit.”

Historic St. Mary’s City is where the first person of African descent ever served in a legislature in America (Mathias de Sousa, 1642) and the first time that a woman ever petitioned for the right to vote (Margaret Brent, 1649), along with many other foundational firsts. Said Walker, “Southern Maryland is vital to our nation’s story, and Historic St. Mary’s City plays a significant role in that story.”

The mission of the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission is to preserve, protect, and inform the archaeological and historical record of Maryland’s first capital and to appropriately develop and use this historic and scenic site for the benefit of all Marylanders and the nation.

The appointment, which is effective immediately, will be confirmed by the Maryland State Senate during their next legislative session.

Destination Southern Maryland is the public face of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area. This state-based heritage area is one of the 13 Heritage Areas in Maryland and was founded in 2003. This organization represents Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. Destination Southern Maryland is the heritage tourism entity for Southern Maryland with a mission to enhance the region through innovative heritage tourism experiences, comprehensive cultural and natural resource conservation, and excellence in educational opportunities. This organization assists Southern Maryland with economic development and works directly with the tourism entities in each of the three counties, as well as providing grants, building partnerships, and promoting regional identity. To learn more about Destination Southern Maryland, visit our website.

