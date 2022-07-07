The Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Cloud Model, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289220/?utm_source=GNW

CSPM can apply best practices for cloud security across hybrid, multi-cloud, and container systems universally, and can be used for risk visualization and assessment, compliance monitoring, incident response, and DevOps integration. Numerous different networks might connect and disconnect from a cloud.



Security posture is termed as an organization’s total cyber-security strength and its ability to identify, avoid, and respond to the always-changing threat landscape. Security teams should be capable of understanding the attack surface, with efficient, real-time visibility into security flaws and risks, along with the track of the present position and effectiveness of security controls that have been placed, and prevent, detect, and remediate threats in order to have a robust security posture.



Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a way that brings these new technologies together by allowing infrastructure to be managed and provisioned with the use of machine-readable definition files. This API-driven approach is critical in cloud-first environments because it allows for quick infrastructure changes while also making it easy to program in misconfigurations that make the environment vulnerable.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge increase in the number of people using internet for employment, education, and leisure. Other crucial areas, such as banking, finance, and insurance, as well as retail and government, have seen large increases in user traffic on their websites and online portals. This expansion has resulted in a significant increase in bandwidth demand, as well as an unexpected increase in the number of cyber-attacks like Ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), and other threats.



Market Growth Factors



Less Visibility Over It Infrastructure And Growth In Configuration Errors



The likelihood of misconfigurations has increased dramatically as cloud adoption has grown. Cloud security and posture management aid monitoring through automation, allowing security workers to resolve issues as soon as it is notified. For example, as per a CheckPoint analysis, the most significant danger in 2020 will be a cloud platform setup problem (68 percent), followed by unauthorized cloud access (58 percent), insecure interfaces (52 percent), and account theft (52 percent) (50 percent). Recently, Capital One, an American financial organization, had a misconfigured threat detection on SQL databases, leaving the cloud vulnerable to vulnerabilities and data breaches.



Migration To The Cloud Allows For Management Of Cloud Security Posture



The cloud sector has gotten a huge boost because of increased agility and faster delivery of new apps and services. Traditional businesses are under enormous competitive pressure as a result of technological improvements. Most firms migrate their old IT infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud in order to become faster, more agile, and more competitive. Migration of traditional data center activities to the cloud can result in higher expenditures, limited capacity of IT team equipment, and a loss of vision, all of which raise the need for cloud security posture management. During the pandemic, there was a dramatic spike in the adoption of cloud services and services across different industrial verticals.



Market Restraining Factors



Scarcity Of Competent Experts To Handle And Secure Cspm Solutions



When it comes to the actual use of CSPM solutions, specialists or personnel must have the necessary technical skills and knowledge to execute, process, analyze, and secure the cloud solutions. While executing and handling operations, organizations hiring security specialists lack the necessary expertise to analyze and discover advanced security holes. According to the Fortinet and Cyber-security Insiders 2021 Application Security Report, a shortage of experienced employees is the main barrier to securing cloud-based infrastructure for 46 percent of the questioned firms. This is a significant issue in the security business.



Component Outlook



On the basis of the Components, the cloud security posture management market is bifurcated into Solutions and Services. The services segment garnered a significant revenue share in the cloud security posture management market in 2021. The CSPM services segment includes deployment, consulting, maintenance, and managed services (as-a-service). Services aims to educate and create expertise, deliver timely solution upgrades, and support clients in combining them with other information technology (IT) solutions. With the growing usage of CSPM systems, the demand for assistance services is projected to rise as well.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of Vertical, the cloud security posture management market is bifurcated into Government, BFSI, IT and ITeS, Healthcare and life sciences, Retail and Commerce, Education, and others. The BFSI segment acquired the highest revenue share in the cloud security posture management market in 2021. The requirement for CSPM solutions is expanding in response to the banking industry’s demand for cloud computing. While the industry was a pioneer in the case of essential financial systems, where security, privacy, and asset management are still top of mind. To accelerate innovation and better serve customers, companies in these industries are rapidly adopting cloud-native technology and DevOps automation.



Organization Size Outlook



By the Organization Size, the cloud security posture management market is divided into large organizations and SMEs. The Small and Medium-sized enterprises segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the cloud security posture management market in 2021. The best feature of CSPM solutions is that it is cost-efficient and most small and medium-sized firm are increasingly adopting cloud security posture management. The cloud security posture management system is easy to be implemented by small and medium enterprises.



Cloud Model Outlook



On the basis of the Cloud Model, the cloud security posture management market is segmented into Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service. Infrastructure as a Services segment acquired the highest revenue share in the cloud security posture management market in 2021. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is referred as a pay-as-you-go cloud computing service that offers on-demand compute, storage, and networking capabilities. Alongside platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and serverless, IaaS is one of the four categories of cloud services. The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) layer is the foundation of the cloud computing model. Iaas providers include Linode, DigitalOcean, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Rackspace, Microsoft Azure, Cisco Metapod, and Google Compute Engine (GCE).



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the cloud security posture management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.North America emerged as the leading region in the cloud security posture management market with the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period. Despite its strict rules, the United States provides numerous chances for CSPM providers to serve a diverse spectrum of consumers in a variety of industries. To sustain operational functionality, and business continuity, and prevent misconfiguration, North American organizations have taken multiple steps forward into cloud adoption and are progressively adopting cloud data protection methods like data encryption, DLP, data integrity monitoring, and data threat protection, and CSPM.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Cloud Security Posture Management Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Cloud Security Posture Management Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc., Atos Group, and Forcepoint LLC.



Recent Strategies deployed in Cloud Security Posture Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2021: Cisco came into a partnership with JupiterOne, a provider of continuous monitoring to surface problems impacting critical assets and infrastructure, for a new cloud security product named Cisco Secure Cloud Insights. This new cloud security product would use the cyber asset data that JupiterOne analyzes- which comprises vulnerability management, public cloud inventories, compliance reviews, and gaps in security controls. This partnership aimed to deliver enhanced context for the telemetry collected over Cisco’s extended detection and response (XDR) SecureX platform. This provides customers with public cloud inventory and insights, security compliance reporting capabilities, and relationship mapping to navigate cloud-based entities and access rights.



Sep-2021: IBM Corporation formed a partnership with Aqua Security, the pure-play cloud-native security provider. This partnership aimed to aid customers in better securing the full lifecycle of Red Hat OpenShift containerized workloads on IBM Power servers, as a significant component of end-to-end application modernization and hybrid cloud adoption. In addition, Aqua Security would assist in the launch of the new IBM Power10-based IBM Power E1080 server.



Sep-2021: Microsoft Corporation came into a partnership with Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security. This partnership aimed to deliver a one-stop shop for Microsoft Azure-based cloud security. By combining the expertise of Microsoft’s Azure Security Modernization (ASM) solution and Synack’s premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, government organizations and enterprises would have a scalable solution for cloud security planning, management, and improvement.



Sep-2021: Check Point Software Technologies came into a partnership with Alkira, a cloud networking pioneer. This partnership aimed to deliver Check Point Software’s CloudGuard firewalls in Alkira’s Cloud Network infrastructure as-a-Service (CNaaS). The Check Point CloudGuard platform would give cloud-native security with advanced threat prevention for all assets and workloads allowing customers to position the same robust security in the cloud that they are used to with on-premises systems.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: Crowdstrike unveiled a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) powered by Falcon Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) offering. This product launch aimed to detect threats targeted at containers, prevent rogue containers from running and discover binaries that have been developed or modified at runtime. CrowdStrike has updated its security orchestration, response (SOAR) platform, and automation, dubbed Falcon Fusion, to allow IT, teams, to automate security remediations on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.



Apr-2022: Sophos Group expanded its product line of Sophos Cloud Workload Protection, with a new Linux host and container security capabilities. This product expansion aimed to fasten the detection and response of in-progress attacks and security incidents inside Linux operating systems, boost application performance, and enhance security operations. Sophos Cloud Workload Protection already automates and simplifies the prevention and detection of these attacks on Windows systems.



Jun-2021: Palo Alto Networks expanded its product line of Prisme Cloud, with ML-Powered Next-Generation Cloud Security Posture Management Capabilities. This product line expansion aimed to help organizations fasten cloud adoption and remove dangerous cloud blind spots and free security teams from a load of alert fatigue. The new capabilities in Prisma Cloud would enable security teams to do this with greater breadth than earlier and reduce the overall amount of alerts that must be addressed by security teams.



Jun-2021: Check Point Software Technologies expanded its product line Cloud-Native Security Platform, by expanding its capabilities. This product expansion aimed to provide application-first workload protection with Check Point CloudGuard Workload Protection. This fully automated cloud workload security solution would empower security teams with tools to automate security over applications, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and microservices from development to runtime through a single interface.



May-2021: Crowdstrike Holding expanded its product line of CrowdStrike Falcon Horizon Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), with new features. These new features are supported by the vast, real-time telemetry of the CrowdStrike Security Cloud. This product expansion aimed to provide behavioral detections and attack trends for a unique adversary-emphasized approach to safeguarding the cloud control plane. In addition, these new capabilities comprise continuous threat detection, monitoring, and correlation over the cloud and on-premises environments, giving security teams the ability to cut through the noise of a multi-cloud environment and take the most effective action.



Mar-2021: IBM Corporation expanded its product line of IBM Security Services with new and enhanced services. This product expansion aimed to aid organizations to handle their cloud security strategy, policies, and controls across hybrid cloud environments. These enhanced services would aid companies to implement a consistent security strategy over their hybrid cloud environments assisted by IBM specialists with the expertise to handle native security controls over Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, amongst others.



Oct-2020: Palo Alto Networks introduced Prisma Cloud 2.0, consisting of four new cloud security modules. This product launch aimed to safeguard multi- and hybrid-cloud environments and cloud-native applications integrating security over the full DevOps lifecycle. With this inclusion of Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management and Cloud Network Security, Prisma Cloud would hold industry-leading offerings in each of the four CNSP areas, making Prisma Cloud 2.0 the only true Cloud-Native Security Platform.



Jan-2020: Atos Group introduced a new Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) service supported by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud technology. This product launch aimed to aid customers to resolve the challenges with public cloud adoption by allowing comprehensive visibility, control, and compliance from a single pane of glass. With the use of Atos CSPM service, clients would gain overall 360° visibility of all their resources in the public cloud and can enforce an integrated compliance strategy that unifies seamlessly into their enterprise security model, Atos’ CSPM service consists of Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, configuration, consulting and integration services, Operations and response services.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2021: Forcepoint entered into an agreement to acquire Bitglass, a leader in Security Service Edge (SSE). This acquisition aimed to bring together best-in-class Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), integrated with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities to allow uniform security policies for accessing the cloud, web, and private data centers handled via a single console. Bitglass provides the industry’s only unified cloud-native SSE platform for securing access to and usage of information as organizations transform to the cloud.



Jul-2021: Microsoft Corporation took over CloudKnox Security, a platform created to safeguard resources and identities over multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. This acquisition aimed for customers to be able to right-size permissions and enforce least-privilege principles, employing continuous analytics to aid prevent security breaches.



Jun-2021: Cisco Systems took over Kenna Security, the industry’s-leading risk-based vulnerability management platform. This acquisition aimed to get rid of complex security posture challenges by working cross-functionally to rapidly automate the prediction, identification, prioritization, and remediation of cybersecurity threats. Adding Cisco’s SecureX platform’s market-leading detection and response capabilities (XDR) and Kenna’s vulnerability management platform would provide customers the ability to discover and prioritize an organization’s assets with a centralized, contextual view. This acquisition would lead to speed decision making, accelerated and simplified response with orchestration, and reduced friction associated with compliance efforts.



Jun-2020: IBM Corporation took over Spanugo, a cloud security posture management startup. This acquisition aimed to unify Spanugo’s software into its public cloud to aid match the security and compliance requirements of its customers in regulated industries like banking and health care.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Cloud Model



• Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)



• Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)



• Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Vertical



• BFSI



• Retail & Ecommerce



• Government



• IT & ITeS



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Education



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• VMware, Inc.



• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.



• Sophos Group PLC



• Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.



• Atos Group



• Forcepoint LLC



