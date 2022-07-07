EU Metal Scaffolding Equipment Market Report: Suppliers, Buyers, Prices and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: G.B.M. Building Equipments S.r.l., Bsl Europe B.V., Beijing Great Scaffolding Co., Müba, Pilosio SpA, ZAIDAN S.A.L., Easy Scaffolding, Zarges GmbH & Co.KG, Rohrer Beteiligungs und Verwaltungs GmbH, Groupe Altrad, Elkop s.r.o., Lyndon Scaffolding Plc, Travhydro, Turner Access Ltd, Cape Industrial Services Limited, PERI Group, AlpAccess SRL, BrandSafway, Ozler, Coloricio Global, SDG Nav



NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Equipment for Scaffolding, Shuttering, Propping or Pit Propping - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Metal Scaffolding Equipment Market Statistics

Imports 2,478.4 Million USD Exports 2,874.2 Million USD Top Importers Germany, France, Netherlands Top Exporters Germany, Austria, Poland

The EU market for equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit propping was estimated at approx. $2.7B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The largest markets in the European Union were Poland, France and Italy, with a combined 43% share of the total market. These countries were followed by Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, Portugal, Bulgaria and Greece, which together accounted for a further 42%. REQUEST FREE DATA

Consumption by Country

The total consumption of equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit propping in the European Union totaled approx. 1.8M tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest volumes were Poland, Italy and Germany, with a combined 53% share of total consumption. These countries were followed by Belgium, Spain, France, Bulgaria, Sweden, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, Austria and Romania, which together accounted for a further 37%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Metal Scaffolding Equipment Production

In 2021, approx. 1.8M tonnes of equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit propping were produced in the European Union. In value terms, total output amounted to approx. $2.7B in 2021 estimated in export price. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest volumes of production were Poland, Italy and Germany, together comprising 59% of total production. These countries were followed by Spain, Belgium, Austria and Bulgaria, which together accounted for a further 26%.

EU Metal Scaffolding Equipment Exports

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in overseas shipments of equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit propping, when their volume increased by 14% to 1M tonnes. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Over the past decade, exports indicated a relatively flat trend pattern.

In value terms, exports skyrocketed to $2.9B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Exports by Country

Germany represented the main exporter of equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit propping in the European Union, with the volume of supplies accounting for 330K tonnes, which was near 32% of total exports in 2021. It was distantly followed by Poland (119K tonnes), Austria (115K tonnes), Spain (112K tonnes) and Italy (90K tonnes), together making up a 42% share of total volume. The Czech Republic (42K tonnes), the Netherlands (41K tonnes), Belgium (35K tonnes), Sweden (27K tonnes), Portugal (23K tonnes) and France (21K tonnes) took a minor share of total exports.

In value terms, Germany ($1B) remains the largest scaffolding, shuttering, and propping equipment supplier in the European Union, comprising 36% of total supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Austria ($415M), with a 14% share of total exports. It was followed by Poland, with a 9.8% share.

In Germany, exports remained relatively stable over the period from 2011-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Austria (-1.4% per year) and Poland (+4.8% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The pit propping in the European Union stood at $2,758 per tonne in 2021, rising by 18% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was Austria ($3,600 per tonne), while the Czech Republic ($1,928 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium (+3.5%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Metal Scaffolding Equipment Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit propping were finally on the rise to reach 1M tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total imports indicated a pronounced expansion from 2011 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.4%.

In value terms, imports soared to $2.5B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total imports indicated a temperate increase over the past decade: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.4%.

Imports by Country

Germany represented the largest importing country with an import of about 287K tonnes, which amounted to 28% of total purchases. France (108K tonnes) held the second position in the ranking, followed by Poland (78K tonnes), Italy (70K tonnes), Austria (60K tonnes), the Netherlands (57K tonnes) and Sweden (51K tonnes). All these countries together took near 41% share of total imports. Spain (46K tonnes), Belgium (42K tonnes), Portugal (28K tonnes), the Czech Republic (23K tonnes), Ireland (21K tonnes) and Romania (20K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($513M), France ($302M) and the Netherlands ($197M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 41% share of total imports. Austria, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Spain, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania and Ireland lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 44%.

In terms of the main importing countries, Ireland, with a CAGR of +31.1%, saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the pit propping in the European Union amounted to $2,403 per tonne, growing by 13% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($3,434 per tonne), while Germany ($1,789 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+2.7%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Related Links

Metal Scaffolding Equipment Market

Ready-Mixed Concrete Market

Construction Equipment Blade Market

Concrete Pump Market

Construction Sand Market