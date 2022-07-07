Marble and Gemini to Offer Cryptocurrency Rewards for Insurance

NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble , the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to manage all your insurance in one place, today announced that they launched an integration with Gemini, a leading cryptocurrency platform, to offer the ability to redeem Marble points (Marbles) for cryptocurrency. Marble members will now be able to cash out their Marbles for Bitcoin and Ethereum via a Gemini account.



Marble believes policyholders should have a modern way to take control and keep track of all of their insurance policies through a single, secure application. By linking their auto, home, renter, life, and pet policies in just seconds, Marble members start earning rewards on their insurance — a first in the industry. Members can also earn rewards by taking monthly actions in their wallets, referring friends, and more.

“Insurance customers of all ages are ready for something different from the trillion dollar insurance industry. Every month it seems like there are more commercials and sponsorships from insurers big and small; meanwhile, average Americans’ insurance rates are jumping as much as 12%. We built Marble for the 92 million insurance customers in America who want to put some of that money back in their pockets,” said Stuart Winchester, founder & CEO at Marble. “Our mandate is to listen to our members and build the tools they need to take back control of their insurance. In conversation with Marble members, it was clear they wanted a cryptocurrency-based rewards offer, and one they could trust. We’re thrilled to be working with Gemini to deliver on this.”

In addition to the cryptocurrency option, Marble members are able to cash in their Marbles in the form of gift cards — including from Amazon, Target, and Uber — and charitable donations.

Since the launch of Marble’s public beta in April 2021, tens of thousands of members have used Marble to organize all of their insurance, no matter what type or brand; monitor rates and trends; learn more about their coverage; and, for the first time ever with insurance, earn rewards just for protecting what they love. With a five-star rating in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , Marble members now have all of their insurance information available at their fingertips via the Marble mobile app.

In addition to offering a convenient digital wallet and rewards program for insurance, Marble also makes shopping and comparing policies easy and transparent. With Marble, members can get instant, unbiased insight into competitive policies — allowing members to shop for and purchase the best policy and rate personalized to them.

Marble will be adding new rewards options in the coming months, alongside major feature launches that will bring proactive risk monitoring and mitigation into the Marble ecosystem.

About Marble

If you have insurance, you need Marble. Founded in 2020, Marble is a one-hub, digital wallet that allows members to shop, compare, explore, and — for the first time ever — earn rewards on their insurance premium payments. There's no cost to join. Marble members are insured by the nation's largest insurance agencies and can link their automotive, home, renters, pet, life, and other types of personal insurance. Marble is proudly based in New York, New York. For more information or to create an account, go to MarblePay.com . Follow us on Twitter @JoinMarble .

Press contact: pr@marblepay.com

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini’s simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.



