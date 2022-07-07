For the First Time Ever, Median Rent Exceeded $2,000, According to June Dwellsy Data

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of relentless rent increases, June saw median nationwide rent rise above $2,000/mo. for the first time - to $2,045/mo.

Here are the primary rent market stats from Dwellsy's data in the month of June:

$2,045: Median asking rent in June across the country

Median asking rent in June across the country 2.5%: 1-month growth in rent vs. $1,995/mo. in May 2022

1-month growth in rent vs. $1,995/mo. in May 2022 27.9%: 1-year growth in rent vs. $1,599/mo. in June 2021

"Though we are seeing record rent levels, there is some good news for renters," said Jonas Bordo, Dwellsy's CEO and Co-Founder. "The growth rate for rent increases in June has decreased in comparison to previous months. A 2.5% monthly increase is a big number vs. historical rates of increase, however, the last two months were 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively."

Apartment rent is up 5.4% or $84/mo. In contrast to the last time Dwellsy data showed apartment rent declining (Dec. vs. Nov.), this is a time of year when we would expect seasonal rent increases. Typically, rent moves up during the summer and fall and ebbs in the winter months.

As in virtually every month for the past year, single-family rentals continue to drive overall market rent increases, with rent for this group increasing by $40/month in June vs. May. Asking rent growth in the past year for single-family rentals is a staggering 35.7% or $605/mo., underlining the degree to which these properties are in demand.

National Median Asking Rent, by Month and Property Type

Month Single-Family Homes Apartments All Rentals Jun-21 $ 1,695 $ 1,564 $ 1,599 Jul-21 $ 1,699 $ 1,585 $ 1,600 Aug-21 $ 1,725 $ 1,600 $ 1,650 Sep-21 $ 1,759 $ 1,495 $ 1,649 Oct-21 $ 1,800 $ 1,475 $ 1,600 Nov-21 $ 1,895 $ 1,520 $ 1,630 Dec-21 $ 1,954 $ 1,515 $ 1,670 Jan-22 $ 2,080 $ 1,550 $ 1,750 Feb-22 $ 2,160 $ 1,562 $ 1,820 Mar-22 $ 2,175 $ 1,575 $ 1,850 Apr-22 $ 2,210 $ 1,600 $ 1,920 May-22 $ 2,260 $ 1,650 $ 1,995 Jun-22 $ 2,300 $ 1,648 $ 2,045

